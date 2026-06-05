'The Boys' Creator Eric Kripke And Cast On Favorite Finale Moments

'The Boys' cast and creator Eric Kripke stopped by the Deadline Studio at Prime Experience to discuss the series finale of the Prime Video series.

opened up about the character’s big showdown with Butcher in the finale episode “Blood and Bone. ”, discussing the “traumatic and tearful” final two episodes.

In a separate chat, Deadline also spoke with the baddies Eric Kripke On ‘The Boys’ Finale, Giving Homelander The “Ultimate Punishment” & The Scene He’s “Been Planting For Seven Years”: “So Satisfying”Chace Crawford & P.J. Byrne Star In Black Comedy ‘We Were Once Men’ In Works At Amazon, Jennifer Salke Exec Produces ‘The Boys’ Reunion Project “It was crazy. That was a very big day,” Quaid recalled of the showdown.

“There’s not a lot of days on the set ofwhere everyone just kind of stops and is really taking in what is happening. I mean, we do a lot of insane stuff on the show, but the scene where Butcher dies was really heavy. ” Quaid added, “And I just have to shout out Karl, just ’cause he’s not here. Karl’s an incredible actor.

I’ve never seen him be that good, and it was easy to just live in that moment with him. Everything he was giving was just utterly heart-shattering, and it’s just such a tragic moment. ” Recounting another big showdown from the finale, The Deep actor Crawford thought his conclusion was “really funny,” but Starlight actress Moriarty “felt sad” she had to kill him off.

“He’s one of my really good friends, and I remember having to go over it internally, like, ‘Suck it up! ’ But watching him get beat up and thrown into the ocean, I was like, ‘He’s my buddy. ’ And it made me sad. We started this show together, he was the first guy I met on the show, the first person outside of Jack.

But I was kind of sad, I had this dichotomy of an emotional experience, but simultaneously, I was like, ‘This is so gratifying and awesome for Annie.

'” Moriarty added, “My favorite moment, I have to say, as cliche as this sounds, was the ball kick. … So, that was satisfying. ”Meanwhile, following Frenchie’s death in the penultimate episode, Kimiko actress Fukuhara recalled the “traumatic and tearful” scene they filmed together in the finale, when his spirit gives her some words of confidence.

“She really realized that she’s always had the power within her, and the strength has always been there,” said Fukuhara. “And I loved that final moment, because the two of them have been helping each other throughout, and even in one of those last, defining charged moments, he comes back to help her realize that. I just thought it was beautiful.

”“It’s a testament to this cast and how we have such a deep bench of just stone-cold badasses, and the extent with which they attacked that final season and all of their scenes and all of their moments, across the board, is just more than I could ask for,” he added.

“And give them some f*cking awards. ”‘Scary Movie’ Carves Out $7.7M Previews, ‘Masters Of The Universe’ $4M+Comments On Deadline Hollywood are monitored. So don't go off topic, don't impersonate anyone, and don't get your facts wrong.





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