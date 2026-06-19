The Boys Concludes with Mixed Fan Reception but Strong Viewership

Despite a divisive final season, The Boys continues to captivate audiences on Prime Video, with over 50 billion minutes watched since 2020.

The Boys , the critically acclaimed superhero series , has concluded its fifth and final season on Prime Video . Despite mixed fan reception, with a 49% rating on the Popcornmeter, the show continues to draw significant viewership.

As of now, The Boys remains one of Prime Video's top five most-watched TV shows globally, marking a month since its series finale. Since 2020, the show has been watched for over 50 billion minutes by Prime Video subscribers, solidifying its status as one of the most popular superhero/sci-fi shows





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The Boys Prime Video Superhero Series Final Season Viewership

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