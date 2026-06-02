The Boys has completed its adaptation of Garth Ennis' comics with Season 5, introducing new characters from the graphic novel series. The season has managed to pick away at the remaining superheroes and normies from the comics who still haven't received the live-action treatment.

The Boys Completes Adaptation of Garth Ennis ' Comics with Season 5, Introducing New Characters from the Graphic Novel Series . The Prime Video superhero satire has concluded its adaptation of the comics, introducing a handful of new characters from the graphic novel series in Season 5.

The season managed to pick away at the remaining superheroes and normies from the comics who still haven't received the live-action treatment. Many characters from The Boys comics have been left out of the TV show, primarily superheroes who are frequently little more than one-off jokes about famed heroes from other properties.

However, there are a handful of notable characters from the comics who never got the chance to be ripped in half by Antony Starr or beaten to a pulp by Karl Urban. One such character is Alan Blake, a small-time bureaucrat who was the chief of staff for Vice President Victor Neuman, later replaced by Gary Godfrey. Alan's story could have been great to include in The Boys, as it adds a human character not a part of Butcher's team.

Another character who was left out is Auntie Sis, the unofficial leader of Super Duper, one of the many superhero teams in The Boys comics. Super Duper may be the nicest group of heroes in the series, primarily consisting of underpowered C-list supes who accomplish tasks like rescuing kittens from trees. Auntie Sis appears to be the only one who understands they are something of a joke.

The oldest member of Super Duper, Auntie Sis, tries to keep the young members of Super Duper away from the hedonistic world of Vought superheroes. That world comes to Super Duper, however, when Malchemical arrives as their new leader and immediately begins antagonizing and traumatizing Auntie.

Other characters who were left out include Blarney Cock, the son of Queen Maeve and The Legend, who was raised in an Irish orphanage until his powers manifested, at which point he was shipped to the U.S. and made a member of Teenage Kix. Blarney has the power of flight, and that isn't enough to stop a super-powered Hughie from punching him to death.

Vought revives a dead Blarney with Compound V, but the resulting being is more like a zombie, unable to speak or function normally, and he's eventually killed and burned to cinders. Country Mama is a member of Team Titanic, a team made up of former sidekicks in order to appeal to the teenage demographic. An exceptionally powerful superhero, Country Mama is a parody of the stereotypical milk maid/country strong archetype.

She's even able to hold her own against The Female for a period. She and the rest of Team Titanic are present in a meeting with Vought-American when The Frenchman and The Female attack. She manages to get the Frenchman in a headlock but her teammate fires a blast of energy to kill him, and inadvertently decapitates Country Mama instead.

Critter is a Sasquatch-like member of the G-Men who shares the same hatred of non-supes as the rest of the team. Critter adds in a sprinkle of overt racism and homophobia to his disreputable mix as well. Critter is covered head to toe in long brown hair and presumably has super strength to match his size.

Critter also appears to be one of the oldest members of the G-Men, which means he is both more responsible for the dark history of the organization than most supes, and that he can speak frankly, and rudely, to Godolkin in a way other members of the G-Men cannot. Five-Oh is one of the earliest members of the G-Men, a hedonistic, deranged, sex-cult posing as an X-Men-like superhero team of orphans, runaways, and young children.

Like many G-Men, Five-Oh was kidnapped by John Godolkin, brainwashed, molested, and trained to be a loyal member of the team. As an adult, Five-Oh is cold and robotic and has little respect for everyone, including Godolkin. The Supe models his costume after a state trooper and behaves accordingly. His laser vision and holier-than-thou personality are clear references to the X-Men's Cyclops character.

Groundhawk plays a significant role in an episode of The Boys Presents: Diabolical but is otherwise almost entirely absent from The Boys save for a quick mention of his name. A play on Wolverine, Groundhawk is a rude and foul-mouthed superhero and a member of the G-Men. Compound V gave him hammer-like protrusions for his hands but also destroyed most of his ability to speak and think rationally, essentially turning him into a feral animal.

Despite his limited mental facilities, he's extremely loyal to Godolkin and the G-Men, and is even elevated to a team leader role





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