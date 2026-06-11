The Boys Collab with Call of Duty: Mobile for Season 5: Revenge Update

The Boys, a popular Amazon Prime Video series, is teaming up with Call of Duty: Mobile for the game's Season 5: Revenge update. Players can now play as Homelander, Starlight, and Black Noir in limited-time multiplayer modes and unlock their skins through special Draws.

The Boys is collaborating with Call of Duty: Mobile for the game's Season 5: Revenge update, allowing players to play as Homelander , Starlight , and Black Noir .

Unlike previous crossovers, this update is limited to the mobile version. Players can unlock their skins through special Draws and experience their unique abilities in limited-time multiplayer modes. The collaboration also introduces Vought Royale, a battle royale map with Temp V that can be consumed to receive random superpowers.

Additionally, there is a The Boys-themed event, challenges to earn rare items, and a 1v1 duel-themed event with a new assault rifle. The premium tiers offer additional Operator skins and weapon blueprints





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The Boys Call Of Duty: Mobile Season 5: Revenge Update Homelander Starlight Black Noir Limited-Time Multiplayer Modes Special Draws Vought Royale Temp V The Boys-Themed Event Challenges To Earn Rare Items 1V1 Duel-Themed Event New Assault Rifle Premium Tiers Operator Skins Weapon Blueprints

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