The Boys: Cast Members and Showrunner at the Series Finale Premiere

The cast members of The Boys and the show's showrunner attended the premiere of the series finale of the fifth season on Tuesday, May 19, 2026.

Leslie Ambriz And Cristina JaleruActor Jessie T. Usher shoots a selfie at the premiere of the series finale of the fifth season of the Amazon Prime Video series" The Boys " on Tuesday, May 19, 2026, in Los Angeles.

From left, cast members Chace Crawford, Valorie Curry, Erin Moriarty, Jessie T. Usher, Karen Fukuhara, Colby Minifie and Susan Heyward pose together at the premiere of the series finale of the fifth season of the Amazon Prime Video series"The Boys" on Tuesday, May 19, 2026, in Los Angeles. Actor Erin Moriarty arrives at the premiere of the series finale of the fifth season of the Amazon Prime Video series"The Boys" on Tuesday, May 19, 2026, at The United Theater on Broadway in Los Angeles.

Cast members Laz Alonso, left, and Karen Fukuhara pose together at the premiere of the series finale of the fifth season of the Amazon Prime Video series"The Boys" on Tuesday, May 19, 2026, at The United Theater on Broadway in Los Angeles. Showrunner Eric Kripke arrives at the premiere of the series finale of the fifth season of the Amazon Prime Video series"The Boys" on Tuesday, May 19, 2026, at The United Theater on Broadway in Los Angeles.

Actor Jessie T. Usher shoots a selfie at the premiere of the series finale of the fifth season of the Amazon Prime Video series"The Boys" on Tuesday, May 19, 2026, in Los Angeles. But the gutsy Vought Cinematic Universe is not coming to an end, with two spinoffs on the horizon at Amazon's Prime Video: "Vought Rising" and "The Boys: Mexico".

"Vought Rising" is due out in 2027 and traces the origins of the titular corporation's "supe" program, bringing back fan favorite Soldier Boy. "The Boys: Mexico" is also on the way, with the first season set to release in 2028. Showrunner Eric Kripke said the final season — in which Homelander essentially takes control of the United States — was based on history but developed "unsettling" parallels to current events.

Cast members Erin Moriarty, Karen Fukuhara, Colby Minifie and Susan Heyward were also present at the premiere





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The Boys Amazon Prime Video Series Finale Premiere Cast Members Showrunner Vought Cinematic Universe Spinoffs Homelander Supe Vought Rising The Boys: Mexico Eric Kripke Garth Ennis Darick Robertson Satire Fascism Current Events Homeland Security Internment Camps Eastern Europe South America Germany Leader Building Statues Of Themselves Asserting They're Ruling By Divine Right Building Internment Camps Golden Statue Of Trump Satire Of Just Pointing Out How Silly It All I People Aren't Leaning On Satire As Much As I T Fascism Is The Most Present When Stuff Gets The Hardest The Darkest When Fascism Is The Most Present Satire Is Really Supposed To Kick Off Funhouse Mirror Distorted Slightly Version Reality Is Still Crazier Than Fiction Gadget-Store Employee Pulled Into The Vigilante Group Girlfriend Is Thoughtlessly Killed By A Supe Influence Reality Reality Is Still Crazier Than Fiction

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