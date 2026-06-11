The Boys: Bizarre Comic Book Characters Who Were Left Out of the Prime Video Series

An analysis of the subversive and satirical characters from The Boys comic series that did not make the jump to the Amazon Prime Video adaptation, including parodies of the X-Men and Fantastic Four.

The Boys on Prime Video has successfully carved out a unique and often wild niche in the superhero genre, providing a refreshing and cynical alternative to the polished world of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Drawing from the provocative comic series created by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson, the television adaptation has leaned into the perverse and explosive nature of the source material. While the show has managed to integrate several unexpected figures, such as the absurdly endowed Love Sausage and the cunning Sister Sage, there remains a vast array of characters from the original pages that never made the transition to live action.

The comics are populated with countless superheroes who appear for mere moments or a few panels, and entire teams were omitted or reduced to mere mentions on a digital screen or a piece of paper. This gap between the comic and the show highlights the different tonal directions the two mediums took, with the comics often embracing a more surreal and absurdist form of satire.

One of the most glaring omissions is Ground Hawk, a character who serves as a relentless lampoon of Marvel's Wolverine. In the comic, Ground Hawk does not possess sleek claws extending from his knuckles; instead, he has massive sledgehammers for hands. Adding to the absurdity, his vocabulary is limited to the single word, Gonna, making him a one-note caricature of the unkillable mutant.

His costume is an explicit riff on Wolverine's iconic mask, turning a brooding hero into a destructive joke. While some fans might argue that he appeared in a canon-adjacent animated segment, the lack of a full live-action presence means this hilarious take on the X-Men remains a comic-exclusive treasure. Similarly, Five-Oh offers an ironic twist on Cyclops.

Styled as a police officer with lasers emanating directly from his head, Five-Oh stands in stark contrast to the disciplined leadership of the comic Cyclops. While the Marvel hero is the golden boy of the X-Men, Five-Oh is a mercenary who admits in private that he has no belief in the cause and is solely motivated by money and power. The transition from page to screen also involved significant changes to the protagonist Hughie Campbell.

In the original comic run, Hughie is Scottish, a detail reflected in his dialogue and heritage. By removing this element for the show, the creators also eliminated several supporting characters, most notably Big Bobbi. Big Bobbi was a transgender character and Hughie's best friend, representing a surprisingly progressive element in a series otherwise driven by shock value.

Although Bobbi was written with some caricature-like masculine traits despite identifying as a woman, the unwavering acceptance Hughie showed toward the transition would have provided a powerful emotional anchor for the live-action series. The loss of these characters shifts the dynamic of Hughie's social circle, trading the gritty Scottish camaraderie for a different set of relationships.

Furthermore, the Herogasm event in the comics introduced a parody of the Fantastic Four known as Fantastico. This team includes Doofer, a riff on The Thing who meets a sudden end at the hands of Butcher, and Reacher Dick, a parody of Mister Fantastic. The humor surrounding Reacher Dick stems from the comic's willingness to explore the logistical absurdities of stretching powers, such as him investigating a death while simultaneously engaging in sexual activity in another room.

The team is rounded out by Invisi-Lass, a take on Sue Storm, and a nameless Johnny Storm counterpart. Another missed opportunity for comedy was Mind Droid, a parody of The Vision. Unlike the android in the MCU, Mind Droid is simply a human man dressed in a robot suit, a joke that underscores Vought's commitment to maintaining a fake illusion of technological superiority. In the show, this character is replaced by Mindstorm, who leans more toward a Professor X archetype.

While Mindstorm fits the plot, the idea of a man pretending to be a robot captures the specific, biting irony of the comics. Along with Uncle Dreams, a nod to the original Sandman, these characters represent the uncompromisingly weird spirit of the source material that the TV show occasionally streamlines for the sake of narrative cohesion





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