The Boys Are, Indeed, Buying Perfume at Sephora and Ulta Beauty

The top men's fragrances at Sephora and Ulta Beauty, including YSL Beauty, Valentino and more.

In May, Sephora hosted a “Next Stop, Sephora” activation in New York, inviting prominent male influencers including Carl Radke ofand TikTok creator Jalen Noble to a photo-opportunity-filled event that sought to emphasize, as one sign read, “The Boys Are at Sephora.

”In terms of what’s driving men’s fragrance sales at both Sephora and fellow specialty retailer Ulta Beauty, web-scraped data from research and strategy firm Jump Accelerator shows thatYSL is best known in men’s for its woody-floral Myslf Eau de Parfum, a runaway hit since its launch in 2023, which has gained several flankers since, including a recent, woodier Eau de Toilette Intense. Valentino, another L’Oréal-owned fragrance brand, is also a top-five performer at both stores, thanks to its Uomo Born in Roma franchise.

Beyond the top-five brands, key growers at Ulta during the first quarter included Rabanne, which rose eight ranks to number-seven for its 1 Million franchise, as well as Dolce & Gabbana, which saw momentum for its Devotion for Men scent. At Sephora, key growers included several Estée Lauder Cos. brands including Tom Ford, Jo Malone London and Kilian Paris. WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2026 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.





wwd / 🏆 24. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

A beauty editor's guide to the best new beauty productsA beauty editor's guide to the best new beauty products, including Maybelline's Brow Inserts and EyeAm's magnesium butter.

Read more »

These Are, Hands Down, the Best Beauty Looks From the 2026 Tony AwardsNo one disappointed.

Read more »

These Contouring Face Sticks That Sell Every 38 Seconds Just Landed at UltaThe set features three blendable cream face sticks (bronzer, blush, and highlighter) to simplify your beauty routine.

Read more »

Revolution Beauty strikes deal with Debenhams to launch beauty and fragrance productsRevolution Beauty has struck a deal with shareholder Debenhams Group to launch beauty and fragrance products, marking a fresh start after a boardroom spat. The licensing partnership means Revolution can make products to sell across Debenhams' range of brands - adding to existing partners like Boots and Superdrug.

Read more »