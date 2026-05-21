The Boys and Elon Musk's Reaction to the Show's Finale

The Boys, a superhero series about a group of masked vigilantes fighting against a corrupt government, recently concluded its run after seven years on Amazon Prime Video. The show faced backlash from some fans for under-utilizing certain characters and for misleading posters. However, its fan base will continue to thrive through its upcoming spin-off, Vought Rising, set to release early next year.

The Boys , the popular adult superhero series , has garnered mixed reviews from viewers, and Elon Musk 's tweet was the latest addition to its spotlight. The show, while entertaining, was accused of disappointing fans, especially those who watched the Gen V spin-off, by not giving the necessary buildup and focus to certain characters and plotlines.

Additionally, fans were displeased by misleading posters that portrayed mass destruction and Vought's complete downfall due to an oversimplified narrative. Despite the negative feedback, The Boys franchise continues with a spin-off, Vought Rising, set to release next year.

Meanwhile, another Netflix release, Lucky Strike, released its trailer, while a writer for the James Bond franchise hinted at a darker take on the iconic character





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The Boys Amazon Prime Video Vought Rising Misleading Posters Elon Musk Superhero Series Adult Superhero Series Masked Vigilantes Corrupt Government

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