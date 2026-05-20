The Boyfriend of Lucy Harrison's First Statement: Hours of Confusion, Anger after Her Death

Sam Littler, the boyfriend of Lucy Harrison, the British graduate shot dead by her father in Texas, has released his first statement regarding the tragic events. He recalled being bundled into a police car as Lucy lay dying in an ambulance, spending agonizing hours not knowing whether she was alive or dead.

The boyfriend of Lucy Harrison , the 23-year-old British graduate shot dead by her father in Texas , has recalled being bundled into a police car as she lay dying in an ambulance.

Speaking out for the first time, Sam Littler said he spent agonising hours not knowing whether his girlfriend was dead or alive, despite begging for updates. Lucy was shot through the heart on January 10, 2025, by her father, Kris Harrison, a British citizen, while he was 'showing off' his gun at his home in Prosper, Texas





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Lucy Harrison Kris Harrison Prosper Texas Britishness Graduate Shot Father Police Ambulance Texas Father Killer Family Of Lucy Harrison Victim Accident Inquest Drug-Induced Shooting Dad Shoving Bodycam Footage Officer Conversation US Authorities UK Authorities Conspiracy Father Of A Murdered British Graduate In Texas

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