The Boulet Brothers Dragula and its spin-off receive season renewals as the original series celebrates its tenth anniversary with guest judges and new challenges on Shudder.

The Boulet Brothers Dragula Season 4 has officially secured a renewal, marking a significant milestone for the horror-themed reality competition series. This announcement confirms that the original series will continue, while the popular spin-off, Dragula: All-Stars, will also return for another season. The confirmation arrives as the franchise celebrates its tenth anniversary, a decade that has seen the show evolve from a niche independent web series into a major streaming event.

Decade of Horror Drag on Shudder

The original series first premiered on Halloween 2016 as an independent web series on YouTube. Over the years, it transitioned to the streaming service Shudder, where it rapidly became one of the platform's most popular unscripted franchises. The move to Shudder allowed the show to reach a wider audience and deepen its artistic scope. The franchise now stands as a cornerstone of horror entertainment in the reality television landscape.

Also read The Property Brothers' Countertop Choice For A Sleek Kitchen Reno

Levi Houpt, also known as Dracmorda Boulet, and Courtney Love, known as Swanthula Boulet, welcomed the renewals with enthusiasm. They expressed excitement about pushing the limits of reality TV from an artistic point of view. Dracmorda Boulet stated that both shows have grown beyond their expectations. Swanthula Boulet promised to take Dragula to the next level, encouraging viewers to expect the unexpected.

Star-Studded Lineup and Guest Judges

The upcoming season will feature a diverse array of guest judges who bring both fame and expertise to the competition. The lineup includes Rachel True, Darren Stein, Lloyd Kaufman, Brandon Rogers, and James A. Janisse. The judging panel also welcomes Chelsea Rebecca, Yvie Oddly, Lauren LaVera, Bailey Sarian, and Howard Berger. These additions bring a mix of acting, directing, makeup artistry, and drag culture expertise.

Advertisement

Former winners also return to provide feedback to the current contestants. Landon Cider, Dahli, and Asia Consent have been invited back as guest judges. Their appearances offer current competitors a chance to receive critique from performers who understand the competition firsthand. This continuity helps maintain the integrity and high standards of the Dragula brand.

Nostalgia and New Challenges Await Viewers

Season 4 pays tribute to the horror films that shaped the franchise's identity. The anniversary season takes direct inspiration from VHS horror movies of the 1980s and 1990s. The challenges are designed to test contestants through creative performances, horror-inspired looks, and demanding elimination rounds. This thematic focus honors the vintage aesthetic that has defined the series since its inception.

New episodes of Dragula Season 4 premiere every Tuesday on Shudder. The run continues through December 29, giving fans a consistent schedule to follow. Meanwhile, open casting has begun for the next installment of the original competition series. The all-stars spin-off will return to crown another Drag Supermonster, ensuring the franchise continues to evolve.