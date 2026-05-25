The Boroughs: The Series From the Duffer Brothers After Stranger Things

This is the news text about the series from the Duffer brothers called 'The Boroughs', which follows a retiree who moves into a seemingly perfect retirement facility only to discover a deadly mystery that he and his friends are determined to solve.

After the massive success of Stranger Things put Netflix at the forefront of sci-fi television, the Duffer Brothers return to the streamer with Upside Down Pictures’ The Boroughs , created by Jeffrey Addiss and Will Matthews (The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance).

The eight-episode series establishes a familiar Steven Spielberg-inspired whimsy, confronts viewers with a lurking danger, and builds up to a Season 1 finale that doesn't end on a high but hints at future seasons. Collider's Steve Weintraub interviewed stars Geena Davis, Denis O’Hare, and Clarke Peters to get clues about future seasons. In the show, retiree Sam Cooper reluctantly moves to a quaint retirement facility, The Boroughs, in the desolate desert of New Mexico, run by a suspicious couple.

As he and his new friends delve into the facility's mystery, they realize it's hiding a deadly threat that they are determined to uncover. The third season of Stranger Things was a success, it was a hit. So maybe new viewers will come along with it





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Netflix The Boroughs Steven Spielberg Jeffrey Addiss Will Matthews Stranger Things Lurking Danger Glitching With The Mirror Silent Underbelly

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The Duffer Brothers' New Sci-Fi Series in Partnership with ParamountThe Duffer Brothers' diverse creative partnership with Netflix, including their tandem role as executive producers on Stranger Things, has now expanded to include Paramount Pictures. Their upcoming existential sci-fi series, to be released on the streamer, showcases their ability to move swiftly in the production pipeline and generate strong viewership rankings.

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The Boroughs Creators Discussed Show's Plot Twist, Duffer Brothers Influence, and Stranger Things Easter EggIn a conversation with Collider, The Boroughs creators Jeffrey Addiss and Will Matthews delved into the heart of their series, revealing the mysterious origins of characters, the technicalities of the Mother and her children's powers, and even exploring the idea of a potential season two.

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The Boroughs Creators Reveal the Three Mysteries They Are Saving for Future SeasonsNetflix's new science-fiction series The Boroughs has ended its first season with many mysteries answered, but it has also introduced new ones that will be explored in future seasons. In an interview with Tudum, showrunners Jeffrey Addiss and Will Matthews confirmed that they have saved three mysteries for future seasons, including the hint about Sam Cooper's reflection in the mirror, the lore behind the tree in the Cave of Wonders, and what Mother truly is.

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