The Boroughs Explained: A Dark and Chaotic Retirement Community

The Boroughs is a Netflix horror-thriller series that takes audiences on a journey into a seemingly perfect but highly manipulated retirement community. The story follows Sam Cooper, a retired engineer who moves to The Boroughs after his wife's death, only to discover the horrifying truth behind it.
The Boroughs serves as a chilling reminder that the allure of tranquility and modernity can obscure the darker aspects of a retirement community . It delves into the supernatural and the manipulation behind the seemingly harmless corporation of The Boroughs .
The story revolves around a group of neighbors engaged in a battle against an elder village monster, while uncovering a much bigger mystery surrounding the CEO Blaine Shaw and his ruthless manipulation. The Boroughs is a gripping tale of acceptance and the depths to which evil can go, making it an essential watch for supernatural and psychological thriller fans alike
The Boroughs Retirement Community Manipulation Elder Village Monster Supernatural Dark Aspect Uncover CEO Blaine Shaw Ruthless Manipulation Evil Acceptance Depth
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