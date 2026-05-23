The Boroughs Creators Discussed Show's Plot Twist, Duffer Brothers Influence, and Stranger Things Easter Egg

In a conversation with Collider, The Boroughs creators Jeffrey Addiss and Will Matthews delved into the heart of their series, revealing the mysterious origins of characters, the technicalities of the Mother and her children's powers, and even exploring the idea of a potential season two.

Netflix’s latest bingeable series, The Boroughs , directed by Jeffrey Addiss and Will Matthews (The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance), is an eight-episode fantasy sci-fi about a seemingly idyllic retirement community in New Mexico that turns out to harbor a sinister secret.

Collider interviewed Addiss and Matthews about their series, touching on various topics such as the mysterious origins of characters, the technicalities of Mother and her children’s powers, potential seasons, and the show’s exploration of transmission and time. They also revealed the Duffer Brothers’ influence on the show and how they incorporated a nod to Stranger Things in the final scene of Episode 8





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The Boroughs Stranger Things Fantasy Sci-Fi Retirement Community Mother And Her Children's Powers

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