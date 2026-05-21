The Boroughs: A Terrifying Thriller in the New Netflix Library

Prepare for a spine-chilling sci-fi series in the Netflix library with The Boroughs, a thrilling new series from the creators of Stranger Things. Starring Alfred Molina, Geena Davis, Alfre Woodard, and more, this series is a thrilling journey into a sinister retirement community in the New Mexico desert.

The Boroughs , a chilling new Netflix series, stars Alfred Molina , Geena Davis , Alfre Woodard, Denis O’Hare, Clarke Peters, Bill Pullman, Carlos Miranda, Jena Malone, Seth Numrich, and Alice Kremelberg.

It recounts the story of Sam Cooper, who finds himself in a sinister retirement community that is being stalked by a monstrous creature, and is forced to band together with a group of misfits to survive. Its directors include Matthew Jensen and Michaelle Lawler. Based on 14 reviews, The Boroughs offers a new and thrilling experience for audiences





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The Boroughs: A Benchmark and Balancer of Sci-Fi ThemesThe Boroughs is a show that will be remembered as a benchmark for its innovative approach to combining satirical action and mystery with a focus on elder abuse and society's views on aging. Its 8-episode run and heart-touching story make it an easily binge-worthy and recommended sci-fi show.

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