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The Boroughs: A Terrifying Thriller in the New Netflix Library

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The Boroughs: A Terrifying Thriller in the New Netflix Library
ThrillerSci-FiNew
📆5/21/2026 7:30 PM
📰comingsoonnet
18 sec. here / 9 min. at publisher
📊News: 35% · Publisher: 51%

Prepare for a spine-chilling sci-fi series in the Netflix library with The Boroughs, a thrilling new series from the creators of Stranger Things. Starring Alfred Molina, Geena Davis, Alfre Woodard, and more, this series is a thrilling journey into a sinister retirement community in the New Mexico desert.

The Boroughs , a chilling new Netflix series, stars Alfred Molina , Geena Davis , Alfre Woodard, Denis O’Hare, Clarke Peters, Bill Pullman, Carlos Miranda, Jena Malone, Seth Numrich, and Alice Kremelberg.

It recounts the story of Sam Cooper, who finds himself in a sinister retirement community that is being stalked by a monstrous creature, and is forced to band together with a group of misfits to survive. Its directors include Matthew Jensen and Michaelle Lawler. Based on 14 reviews, The Boroughs offers a new and thrilling experience for audiences

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Thriller Sci-Fi New Netflix Alfred Molina Geena Davis The Boroughs

 

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