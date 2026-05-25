The Boroughs: A Sci-Fi Mystery Drama with Supernatural Elements

The Boroughs is a Netflix original show that combines suspense, sci-fi themes, and otherworldly elements. It follows the story of Sam Cooper, who relocates to a retirement community with his family after the loss of his wife. His daughter encourages him to stay and give the community a chance, unaware of the dangerous supernatural force they must face.

The Boroughs is a newly released sci-fi mystery drama by Netflix. It draws comparisons to Stranger Things and revolves around supernatural elements, grief, and survival.

Sam Cooper relocates to a retirement community with his family after the loss of his wife, hoping they will adapt to the new environment, but instead, he gets involved in an unexpected situation involving several residents and a dangerous supernatural force connected to time. The cast includes Alfred Molina, Alfre Woodard, Denis O'Hare, and more. Despite few reviews, the drama was praised for its performances





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Sci-Fi Mystery Drama Suspense Supernatural The Boroughs Sci-Fi Mystery Drama Suspenseful Supernatural

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The Boroughs Creators Discussed Show's Plot Twist, Duffer Brothers Influence, and Stranger Things Easter EggIn a conversation with Collider, The Boroughs creators Jeffrey Addiss and Will Matthews delved into the heart of their series, revealing the mysterious origins of characters, the technicalities of the Mother and her children's powers, and even exploring the idea of a potential season two.

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The Boroughs Creators Reveal the Three Mysteries They Are Saving for Future SeasonsNetflix's new science-fiction series The Boroughs has ended its first season with many mysteries answered, but it has also introduced new ones that will be explored in future seasons. In an interview with Tudum, showrunners Jeffrey Addiss and Will Matthews confirmed that they have saved three mysteries for future seasons, including the hint about Sam Cooper's reflection in the mirror, the lore behind the tree in the Cave of Wonders, and what Mother truly is.

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The Boroughs: The Series From the Duffer Brothers After Stranger ThingsThis is the news text about the series from the Duffer brothers called 'The Boroughs', which follows a retiree who moves into a seemingly perfect retirement facility only to discover a deadly mystery that he and his friends are determined to solve.

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