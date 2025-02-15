The Booming Business of Penis Fillers

The demand for penis enlargement has soared, with penis fillers becoming the most popular cosmetic procedure among men. Chris Bustamante, a doctor of nursing practice who runs Lushful Aesthetics in Manhattan, has seen a significant increase in clients seeking penis enhancement services. He offers a range of procedures, from girth enhancement to scrotal enlargement, catering to men who want to be 'the biggest guy in the room'. Bustamante's experience reflects a broader trend of men seeking beauty treatments, with non-invasive procedures like fillers and Botox experiencing a 253% increase in male patients between 2019 and 2022.

Three to four times a day, Chris Bustamante schedules time to talk to his clients about how they want their penis to look. His midtown Manhattan clinic, Lushful Aesthetics, offers plenty of what Bustamante calls 'bread-and-butter' beauty services like facial fillers and chemical peels. Yet the true growth of his business lies in penis filler. In 2024, the procedure accounted for over 40% of Lushful Aesthetic's $3 million revenue. They're not alone.

Interest in penis enlargement has been booming. Multiple cosmetic surgeons told Allure in 2023 that penis filler is now their most popular procedure. Dr. David Shafer, a plastic surgeon in New York, told GQ in 2023 that his penis filler clients have grown from one or two a week to four or five a day. He now dedicates an entire floor of his clinic strictly to penis filler services. When Bustamante, a doctor of nursing practice, opened his clinic in 2022, the only male enhancement service he offered was 'Shockwave Therapy and P-Shot,' which uses plasma and vacuum pump therapy to promote longer erections. Now, he told Business Insider he does about 'three penis fillers a day.' His clients — typically professional men in their 30s, 40s, and 50s — pick from a menu of highly specific (and patented) enhancement procedures. They can get a thicker girth ('Girth Enhancement'), a larger scrotum ('ScroFill'), or to just be more of a shower than a grower ('ShowTox,' which uses Botox to relax muscles in the penis and retain more blood when flaccid). Many of his male clients add on body enhancement services like 'instant BBLs,' non-surgical butt lifts using high volumes of filler, he told BI. Bustamente's experience reflects the recent rise in men getting beauty treatments. Between 2019 and 2022, non-invasive cosmetic procedures like fillers and Botox increased in male patients by 253%. As he sees it, it's all part of a general trend toward perfection among high-flying men. 'They're usually competitive, they want to be the best.' Bustamante described three main categories of male enhancement clients. There are sex workers. There are young professionals or men in their 30s and 40s who hold jobs in more creative fields like marketing. The rest, roughly half of the clients, are 'high-power money-makers' — finance and real estate men in their 40s and 50s. While most of them have average or even naturally large penises to begin with, it doesn't matter. These clients want to be 'the biggest guy in the room,' he said. One recent client of Bustamante's, who works in wealth management, spent around $150,000 in three months on instant BBLs ($16,000 for 80 units or syringes), girth enhancement, and scrotum filler (each $13,500-$16,500 for 20-25 units). He did each treatment three times, building up because 'he wants it to be bigger,' Bustamante said. More commonly, patients will spend around $50,000 over the course of one to two years, adding more filler every six months. Bustamante said he's had clients ask him, while he was injecting them, if this is the most filler he'd ever used. When Bustamante said he's gone higher, they'd ask him to match that number on the spot. Some clients have ended up with penises over 7.5 inches in circumference — greater than their length. Bustamante has limits to what he'll do. 'You have to look out for body dysmorphia,' he said. One client he declined was a bodybuilder who used a penis pump, a common treatment for erectile dysfunction, for 40 minutes a day — going over the safe limit of 30 minutes a day. Overuse can cause swelling and severe damage, and he ended up scarring his penis, making it unsafe to inject filler. (Because of the scarring, it also wouldn't have looked good, Bustamante said). If he notices clients booking frequent appointments to add filler, he'll insist on waiting six months before he does anything else. 'We've done a lot. Enjoy it,' he'll tell them. 'Don't go somewhere else and try to do something and have them mess it up.' The rise in penis filler popularity also means Bustamante's seen more requests for revisions after clients experienced side effects like lumping, heavy bruising, and scarring from other clinics. About 25% of his new clients come in for revisions, so much so that he officially added it as a service. Some of the tweaks are simply cosmetic — perhaps a provider injected a penis when it was flaccid, and couldn't predict how big, small, or wonky it would look when erect. (Bustamente uses Trimix, a medication that gives men an artificial erection, before injecting.) Other revisions are more involved. One client came to Bustamante after getting penis filler at clinics in California and Texas. In his last appointment, his penis ended up so bruised, it was black. He didn't have sex for a year. Bustamante fixed it by first dissolving all the filler and re-injecting him. Part of the problem, Bustamante said, is that some injectors are not properly versed in the complexity of penile procedures





BusinessInsider / 🏆 729. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

PENIS FILLERS COSMETIC SURGERY MALE ENHANCEMENT BEAUTY TREATMENTS BODY DYSMORPHIA

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

New Braunfels Booming: Growth Fuels Job Market and Business ExpansionNew Braunfels, Texas is experiencing rapid population growth, attracting industries and fostering a thriving business environment. The influx of residents and businesses is creating a surge in job opportunities and driving economic development. Local entrepreneurs are capitalizing on this growth, while the community looks forward to a bright future.

Read more »

Tribune editorial: Whether a business is open on Sunday is none of the state’s business“Once again, Utah elected officials of the party that claims to want government to leave private business alone are looking to interfere in decisions that don’t belong to the state,” writes The Salt Lake Tribune editorial board.

Read more »

Breitbart Business Digest: Trump Inspired Business Optimism Will Put the Fed on HoldSource of breaking news and analysis, insightful commentary and original reporting, curated and written specifically for the new generation of independent and conservative thinkers.

Read more »

Pakistani American Brothers Inherit Family Drug Business in Hulu's New Comedy 'The Family Business'Hulu's new comedy series 'The Family Business' follows two pampered Pakistani American brothers who find themselves entangled in their father's secret life of crime after his sudden death. The brothers are guided by their father's confidante who introduces them to the family business, a deli that serves as a front for their criminal activities.

Read more »

Fort Worth's Booming Growth: A Texas Success StoryFort Worth experiences unprecedented growth, becoming the fastest-growing city in Texas since 2020. Driven by a strong job market and attractive amenities, the city sees a surge in population but faces new challenges related to affordability and infrastructure.

Read more »

Costco to Open New Store in Booming New BraunfelsCostco Wholesale Corp. is expanding its footprint in Texas with a new store planned for the rapidly growing city of New Braunfels. The warehouse club will invest $37 million in a 158,000-square-foot facility and gas station, joining a thriving community experiencing significant population growth.

Read more »