Denver area readers give their takes on books including ‘Understory,’ by Chloe Benjamin, and ‘The Last Mandarin,’ by Louise Penny and Melissa Fung.

Editor’s note: The opinions of the smart, well-read women in my Denver book club mean a lot, and often determine what the rest of us choose to pile onto our bedside tables.

So we asked them, and all Denver Post readers, to share their mini-reviews with you. Have any to offer? Email bellis@denverpost.com. – Barbara EllisChloe Benjamin is the author of "Under Story.

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" Instead of a single universe, Benjamin imagines a duoverse, in which our reality, where living things age and everything moves toward entropy, is mirrored by a second “antiverse,” where living things get younger and everything gets simpler. And our heroes discover a slim portal between the two. Can they inhabit both and change their past? An intriguing story of science, scientific exploration, family, loss and profound love.