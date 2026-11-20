And a reader also asked when the Sixers can sign a 15th player to the roster with their salary-cap room under the first apron. And will they do so right away?

The 76ers are one month into their season, and the results have met the most optimistic of outlooks for a group that kept saying it was going to take time to get to know each other: a 13-3 record, the best in the Eastern Conference, including 11-0 in clutch games .

This team will continue to evolve as the games tick away on the schedule, so perhaps it’s good to take stock of where they are by answering some questions in this Sixers mailbag ahead of their three-game homestand against the Milwaukee Bucks, Portland Trail Blazers and Miami Heat. Q: When will the Sixers first be able to use their 15th salary slot?

Also read Sixers continue to be NBA’s best ‘clutch’ team with late three-point barrage to beat Magic

And is it a good idea to sign a vet right away or wait it out and see what the season brings? — @nbacausul.bsky.social on Blue Sky A: A couple things before answering: After getting an exception for Ariel Hukporti’s Achilles injury , the Sixers are about $1.83 million under the first apron and hard-capped at that level.

A full minimum salary-cap hit for a player with three years or more of service is a little above $2.4 million. After checking in with some league sources, the Sixers can sign such a player on a prorated minimum when that salary would fit under the first apron — and as long as that player is not currently on a team.

For instance, they can’t trade for a player making that level of a minimum contract and absorb that salary. But they can sign someone who is a free agent. They can do that around when a quarter of the season has passed.

Advertisement

However, teams typically like to maintain as much flexibility under the various aprons as possible, so I’d be surprised, and so would others around the league, if the Sixers make such a move right away. You never know what chaos the trade deadline will bring, whether in terms of potential deals on which the team can pounce — especially when they can take back a little more money in a trade with that room — or in who becomes available on the buyout market.

And what will the Sixers need at that point in the season? It’s easy to sit here and say a backup center, but injuries can cause things to change in a hurry. If I was playing armchair GM, that’s what I’d do. I’d want to maintain as much roster and salary flexibility as possible, then make a move during or after it on the buyout market.

If the Sixers are still looking like a title threat, there should be plenty of options for them there. Also, related to a question below, if Jabari Walker can continue being a serviceable option at backup center, and Tacko Fall can give them occasional minutes as a curveball kind of option off the bench, they can buy time and keep winning games while not immediately having to fill that hole.

Q: How has Jabari Walker playing in a bigger role helped the Sixers when Embiid is off the court or not playing? — @LJJM__ on X A: Walker’s year so far is the kind of story you like to see in the NBA. He was one of the last picks of the 2022 draft, and how many times do players like that have a cup of coffee in the league and then move on?

Walker has had an opportunity in front of him with all the injuries to the Sixers frontcourt, and he has been effective in being one of their options behind Joel Embiid , all while playing somewhat out of position as a small-ball five. Every time coach Nick Nurse talks about him, there has been nothing but praise, even if he was reluctant to give those minutes to Walker at first.

“Just kind of wash, rinse and repeat with him,” Nurse said. Walker steadying the Sixers’ minutes without Embiid has been a hidden key to their early success. It was a bit rough defensively with Embiid off the floor, but the Sixers have done a good job addressing one of their biggest issues with Embiid sitting — rebounding. Walker just makes plays when he’s on the floor, and he is more confident in his shooting .

Advertisement

It has been encouraging to see him take threes with such confidence. That is not always a given when players are trying to develop their shot while playing spot minutes without rhythm. His resurgence reminds me of covering Naz Reid when I wrote about the Timberwolves. Reid, also a four/small-ball five, was undrafted but was too good in his minutes to keep off the floor early in his career.

He eventually earned a solidified place in the Wolves’ rotation, even as they had two other big men in Karl-Anthony Towns and Rudy Gobert, playing major minutes. While I don’t think Walker playing center is likely a permanent solution for a playoff series, should Embiid get hurt, it seems like he has played well enough that they can largely get by in the regular season.

At the very least, he is a lever Nurse can pull, and having a player who is too effective to keep off the floor is never a bad problem to have regardless of position. Q: It seems, from an outsider, Maxey and Brown are gelling really well. Did this relationship happen from the jump or do they work outside of basketball to grow a connection?

— @welchmeyer on X. A: They had some workouts together over the summer, along with LeBron James , to help jump-start that connection, and I think all the Sixers in various ways have been intentional about holding some work at practice or time with their teammates in an attempt to get to know each other better. One way Maxey and Brown have bonded is through their charity work.

Brown, shortly after Boston traded him to Philadelphia, dropped by one of the events Maxey’s foundation was holding. They have carried their work in the community forward this Thanksgiving, with Brown’s 7uice Foundation partnering with Maxey’s foundation to provide over 5,000 Thanksgiving meals to families around Philadelphia.

“That’s just who he is, and I’m just very thankful,” Maxey told The Inquirer recently. “I told him whatever he does, I’ll be a part of, and whatever I’ll do, you know, he’s more than welcome to be a part of. ” So those have been some of the ways Maxey and Brown have found a connection after years of going against each other.