The Bold and the Beautiful Star Jacob Young Shares Real Reason Behind His Stitches

The Bold and the Beautiful star Jacob Young shared the real reason behind his stitches that viewers noticed on television. The injury was not storyline-related as it happened in real life.

The Bold and the Beautiful star Jacob Young shared the real reason behind his stitches that viewers noticed on television. The injury was not storyline-related as it happened in real life.

The actor shared graphic photos online showing a deep cut above his eyebrow and blood across parts of his bathroom. He warned followers before sharing the photos, revealing that the accident happened after a stressful day involving his 81-year-old mother. Young struggled to sleep that night and suddenly felt faint when he got up to use the bathroom. He woke up slumped over the edge of the bathtub, with his upper body mangled inside it and his feet draped outside.

The doctors stitched his wound and diagnosed him with a concussion, warning him about possible memory loss during recovery. Young thanked The Bold and the Beautiful team for giving him time off and supporting his recovery, calling them a 'wholly benevolent daytime empire.

' Fortunately, Young is recovering well, and the injury briefly appeared on-screen during recent episodes of the show





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The Bold And The Beautiful Jacob Young Stitches Concussion Recovery

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