The 19-year-old star of Netflix's latest hit breaks down how she came to love her dance team captain character: 'Anya always wants to try and do the right thing.'

, the 19-year-old who landed the role, knew there were plenty of others trying for the part.

“A lot of my friends had auditioned for Anya,” she tellscame her way, Bogic had faced her fair share of rejection, as any actor would. She’d had “hundreds and hundreds” of auditions before, so she had a feeling that there was no way it could be her. Newly 18 at the time, the actress just decided to go for it. And it worked out.

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Bogic did four chemistry reads with Sara Boustany, who plays Anya’s best friend and secret romantic interest Elise in the series. The actress had “a bunch” of callbacks — she just kept getting more scripts.

“I remember thinking even if I wasn’t in this show, I would just be so excited to watch it,” she says. The raunchy psychological thriller has become an online favorite. Bogic felt protective over the character from moment one.

“I can’t believe I get to play Anya,” the actress says. “I really just wanted to take care of her the whole time. ” Anya’s the captain of her Catholic high school’s dance team.

In addition to mass hysteria incidents, the teen’s also dealing with complicated feelings for her best friend. Bogic wanted to keep the character tucked safely under her wing.

“I’m so happy I got to explore her warmth and also her dark sides as we,” she says. “A lot of young women can relate to Anya. ” Below, Bogic digs into finding the character, her relationship with her co-stars and what she thinks happened in that season finale. I remember in the table reads, I was still trying to find the essence of her and who Anya was.

We had eight weeks of dance training. I did some acting classes, and I did four hours of dialect coaching every week. These women on this set were so amazing at improv as well. They’re so funny.

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It came to them so naturally. That’s something I’ve never felt like I’ve struggled with, but on top of the accent, it was like I just wanted to feel so settled in it that I could experiment with whatever. The moment I cracked Anya was when I had the conversation with Lisbeth at the fire pit. I remember Quinn saying she wants this essence of this cool girl.

She’s popular. She’s the team captain. There’s a level of dominance there, but also there’s a level of softness. I think she still has this innocence of the world and this naivety to her, which I think I wanted to protect in this season.

It starts getting stripped away from her, from her bad decisions. I do think Anya always wants to try and do the right thing. Your character’s relationship with Sara’s character is a driving force of the show. How did you find that dynamic?

It was very easy, honestly. The first time we spoke, we had maybe 10 minutes just to chat on Zoom before we did the audition, and we just clicked. We were both equally as excited and passionate about the show, which I don’t know if it’s rare, but I’ve never had that experience with someone on set before. We were all so passionate and so excited to be there.

We were so grateful and tried to take in every single moment of it. I think that also just came into our characters as well. and Elise are cheeky. They’re fun. I love that we kind of played off as like, we’re just girls.

This is just what girls do. Girls hold each other’s hands. Girls do this. We’re just joking around.

Then you realize there’s obviously so much going on underneath. I feel like our chemistry was honestly quite instant. Even just as friends, me and her, we still talk all the time. Our cast is just very close in general.

I hadn’t danced in five years before this. And I remember Quinn, after I did one of the chemistry reads with Sara, Quinn asked me to a one-minute improvised dance video. I remember thinking I was just going to film it quickly. I was in a hotel in Italy.

I went outside and I was like, “All right, let me just see if I can throw something together. Let me move my body. ” I was so awkward. I felt like when a baby deer is just born or a baby horse and they’re wobbling, that’s how I felt.

I didn’t realize how important it is to know how your body moves. It gave me extra confidence. That’s also how I found Anya, was I finally felt comfortable in my body. I knew how it moved and how it flowed.

It tapped me into Anya’s femininity, which she really values and uses as a form of currency in her life. We had eight weeks of this bootcamp with Ryan Heffington. He was so amazing. He was so patient with all of us.

We’re professional, but we’re also little frat boys on set, that’s how we act. We’re just roughhousing all the time and constantly chatting and asking questions. It was a lot of energy, and he was just so amazing. I’m so grateful that we had him for those weeks.

No, honestly. I walked in everyone’s a pro-level dancer. I walked into watching Emily Roman doing a front aerial. Everyone had a bit of background in dance, but we all caught onto it very quickly.

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I think we were so lucky with this cast. Can you imagine just putting 12 girls in a room and saying now you all have to pretend to be friends? Not for one second did we ever feel like it was forced. I love every one of those girls to death, genuinely.

It was so fun just seeing everyone take their character off the page. We were all there for each other, and everyone was so amazing. They completely made their character their own. There was not one sense of ego on set, not one sense of competition.

We really all felt like it was very collaborative and very supportive. I remember telling this to someone in my life and they were like, “Oh, it’s so rare that 12 girls are going to get together. I can imagine the drama. ” We had the least amount of drama ever.

We were so chill. We literally got to hang out and play dress-up with our friends all day. She’s at a very desperate and vulnerable place. She’s in fight-or-flight, and I think she also.

It’s a common theme for her to repress a lot of things. Whether it’s her sexuality or it’s what’s happened with Grace, what’s going on with Steven, her issues with sex. She’s always repressing something. Even the way she presents herself, she’s like, “If I look different, people are going to know something’s wrong.

I can’t hang out with Elyse. She’s going to know something’s wrong. ” Everything is just pushed down and suppressed. Me and Anya relate to each other a little bit in this way of things snowball and then we just fall apart a little bit.

She’s just in a desperate state, honestly. What is that moment for Anya in the show that you find to be that moment of falling apart? She has a little one in episode two, when she sees Grace outside the strip club. But that scene is actually so much funnier than I thought it would.

I took it there because I thought it was going to be really dark and sad. I watch it and I’m laughing. They’re so hysterical. It’s so ridiculous and so funny.

But episode eight for sure. It’s the breaking point for her. Everything’s just come out, at least within a circle, and she’s been faced with everything. She can’t push anything down anymore.

Definitely episode eight. At the end, do you think she’s confessing because she’s feeling guilty or do you think she’s feeling like she can push off what’s actually happening again? I think this is genuinely how she’s feeling. When she confesses… I think the reason why she can’t admit a lot of things is because of this Catholic guilt and this shame.

She always wants to do the right thing, so I think when it comes down to it — although maybe it’s the wrong execution sometimes — it’s almost like she had lost this innocence and this softness to her. That’s really what she’s asking for, she wants herself back — I want my life back. Nothing is going to be the same after this. How could it?

That’s really the plea that she’s making, deep down, is I want my life back. I just want everything to go back to normal. I wish I could just repress this. Once Grace wakes up, she’s like, “Oh my fucking God, it’s coming for me.

There’s no outrightness anymore,” and I think she just has to face what she’s done. Alfonso Ribeiro on the “Wild” Ride of ‘DWTS’ Season 35, Reuniting With Tatyana Ali and Why He Won’t Compete in an All-Winners Season