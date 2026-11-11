'The Body' Star Geena Meszaros Inks With Anonymous Content

'The Body' breakout Geena Meszaros has joined co-star Bella Neuspiel at Anonymous Content.

Lisa Edelstein, Kevin Pollak & Joe Swanberg Among New Additions To SM Goldberger’s ‘Your Heart Is A Hummingbird’is set against the backdrop of a Catholic school dance team in the early 2000s, following a group of teenage girls whose lives unravel after a team initiation goes horribly wrong, triggering prophetic visions and mass hysteria throughout their community.

‘s Quinn Shephard, Meszaros plays central character Lisbeth Anderson. Expect the performance to be one of those drumming up the most buzz in the coming weeks. , starring Toni Collette. Premiering last September, the series follows the unsettling events surrounding a mysterious academy for troubled teens in a small Vermont town.

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, which premiered on Amazon Freevee in 2022. Adapted from the bestselling memoir by musical duo Tegan and Sara, the series follows the twin sisters as they navigate adolescence, identity, relationships and self-discovery in 1990s Calgary. , the 2024 crime thriller starring Jude Law, Nicholas Hoult and Tye Sheridan, which premiered in competition at the Venice Film Festival. She also appeared in Maxime Giroux’sWatch on Deadline