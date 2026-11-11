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‘The Body’ Soundtrack: All The Songs In Netflix’s YA Horror Series From Kelly Clarkson To Britney Spears

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‘The Body’ Soundtrack: All The Songs In Netflix’s YA Horror Series From Kelly Clarkson To Britney Spears
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'The Body' is set on Halloween 2004 with hit songs from artists like No Doubt, Daddy Yankee, Elvis, Bjork and more as well as religious songs.

L to R: Bella Neuspiel as Katie, Shirley Chen as Maddie, Sara Boustany as Elise in 'The Body', set in 2004 on Halloween night and afterwards.

The show centers the St. Bart’s Lions, a high school dance team whose shenanigans on Halloween lead to some devastating consequences and mass hysteria as the members start having visions. Created by Quinn Shephard, who directs, executive produces and co-showruns with Gina Gammell through her company Felix Culpa, the show stars Kristina Bogic, Geena Meszaros, Sara Boustany, Jackson Kelly, Sofia Wylie, Shirley Chen, Louisa Krause and Nnamdi Asomugha.

Also readAnchorage Police investigating after body found near hospital

Grace’s phone ringtone is set to Kelly Clarkson’s “Breakaway,” and several other anthems from the early 2000s play throughout the series from No Doubt to Britney Spears and even a Kylie Minogue song. Catholic hymns and songs also provide needle drops in the show.

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“My Neck, My Back ” by Khia“Walk With Me” Soundtrack Cover by Christopher Stracey feat. Marika Hackman & Budapest Art Choir“Fit but You Know It” by The Streets

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Find all the songs in Apple TV+'s Owen Wilson golf show 'Stick' with artists like ZZ Top, The White Stripes and The Who.

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