Netflix's The Body ends with loose threads. Discover key questions for Season 2 regarding Grace's fate, Lisbeth's claims, and the St. Mark's Lions team.

Netflix's hit series The Body concludes its first season with a dramatic twist that leaves numerous narrative threads unresolved, sparking intense speculation from viewers eager for a second season. Set in 2004 at a co-ed Catholic school in the Northeast United States, the drama follows the St. Mark's Lions dance team as they navigate the pressure of regional competitions while dealing with supernatural undertones.

The premiere of the series coincided with immense streaming success, quickly securing a cult following and establishing the show as a prime example of the new era of Netflix content characterized by thrilling stories with supernatural twists. Despite the critical acclaim, the conclusion of the first eight episodes is filled with unanswered questions that require immediate attention from the production team.

Also read The Body Netflix Hit: Best Similar Shows for Season 2 Waiting

Lisbeth's Resurrection Claim and Team Reaction

Lisbeth Anderson claims to be the catalyst behind Grace Franklin's return from death, leveraging her background in a religious cult to manipulate the St. Mark's Lions dance team. From the very beginning, Lisbeth Anderson, played by Geena Meszaros, expressed a desperate desire to join the Lions, despite her dancing ability being far below the level expected from the elite squad. This dynamic changed when co-captain Anya Butler, portrayed by Kristina Bogic, invited Lisbeth to a fateful Halloween party.

The pair became partners in crime after Grace Franklin, played by Sofia Wylie, seemingly died during the hazing incident. For the majority of the season, both girls kept their involvement in the tragedy a secret, allowing the status quo to remain undisturbed until the final episode. This secrecy was maintained even as the team faced mounting pressure and internal conflict regarding the events of that night.

As the season concluded, Anya confessed to her remorseful role in the cover-up, while Lisbeth adopted a radically different approach. She informed her teammates that she was the reason Grace had come back from the dead, a narrative grounded in her upbringing. Her mother had previously revealed that the cult Lisbeth grew up in hailed her as a healer, providing a perfect backstory to manipulate the fairly gullible Lions members.

Advertisement

It remains unclear whether Lisbeth's luck has run out or if the team will fall under her spell once again due to their religious paranoia. The psychological tension created by this claim sets the stage for potential conflicts in a future season, as the team's faith is tested by supernatural assertions.

Visions, Hallucinations, and Maddie's Isolation

The question of whether any team members actually saw visions of Grace Franklin remains a central mystery driving the plot forward. When Father Franklin, played by Nnamdi Asomugha, revealed that Grace had fallen into a minimally conscious state, the Lions immediately feared that it was somehow their fault for the prank played on Halloween night.

Lisbeth fed into this panic by centering the narrative on the incident, jokingly suggesting they had sacrificed Grace to Satan. While not every dancer was convinced they had actually communed with the Devil, the more impressionable students bought into the hysteria quickly. This collective anxiety created an environment ripe for manipulation and further psychological distress among the squad members.

Elise Zakaria, portrayed by Sara Boustany, served as the loudest contrarian, deciding to poke fun at the situation by staging a fake vision of Grace in the middle of mass. Unexpectedly, her plan backfired as other Lions gradually pretended to see Grace themselves. This mass delusion isolated Maddie Delaney, played by Shirley Chen, as the only dancer who did not participate in the faked visions.

Maddie held out against the groupthink, but she claimed she saw Grace during their performance at regionals. This contradiction adds a layer of complexity to the mystery, as it suggests that while many visions were fabricated, at least one may have been genuine. Anya's visions of Grace were also a key thriller element, potentially sleep-deprived hallucinations or something more sinister.

Grace's Fate and Steven's Blackout

The ultimate fate of Grace Franklin after disappearing into the woods remains one of the most significant unresolved mysteries in the series. The running assumption throughout the show was that Grace either had a bad reaction to an ecstasy pill or was possessed by the Devil. However, the series never outright confirms what happened to her on Halloween night.

Advertisement

The last time the viewer sees Grace as her normal self is when she wanders into the nearby woods. She is followed closely by Leo Anderson, played by Jackson Kelly, while Steven Maxwell, portrayed by Orlando Norman, watches from a distance. This sequence of events initially suggested the plot was veering into a standard murder mystery territory before religious hysteria took over the narrative.

It is possible that something happened to Grace before Anya and Lisbeth found her body, raising questions about the timeline of events. The show explicitly clears Leo of direct harm, as he is the one who finds her unconscious later that night. This detail is crucial for understanding the limited scope of responsibility placed on specific individuals.

Steven Maxwell makes a point throughout the season to mention that he blacked out on Halloween and has no recollection of his time spent with Grace. This lack of memory introduces significant doubt regarding his involvement and adds another layer of mystery to the events of that night. The uncertainty surrounding his actions keeps the audience engaged in piecing together the full story.

The Anderson Family's Tragic Backstory

The Anderson family's backstory provides critical context for the behaviors and motivations of Lisbeth and Leo Anderson in the series. Although the Andersons may not be the most dysfunctional family in film history, what is known about Lisbeth and Leo's upbringing is undeniably tragic and deeply impacts their current lives.

The children grew up in a religious fundamentalist group that their father led until his untimely demise. This loss forced a dramatic shift in their lives, leading to a move away from their home environment. The burden of this past heavily influences Lisbeth's need for control and Leo's protective instincts towards his sister.

With the help of the Catholic Church, the two transfer to St. Mark's with their mother, Catherine, played by Louisa Krause. This transition was not smooth, as Catherine proved to be an awful parent throughout the first season. The family dynamic was further complicated by the need for children to take on adult responsibilities.

Lisbeth often had to act as both sister and mother to Leo, a role that contributed to her psychological burden. Home videos revealed snippets of their life in West Virginia, offering viewers a glimpse into their past. However, the true extent of Lisbeth and Leo's religious trauma remains to be seen, leaving room for deeper exploration in potential future episodes.