The Body Creator Confirms Season 2 Development Plans Following 98% Audience Score on Netflix

The Body has secured a near-perfect 98% audience rating on Rotten Tomatoes after its debut. Creator Quinn Shephard confirms Season 2 is in development.

Netflix creator Quinn Shephard has confirmed that active development for the second season of the psychological thriller The Body is underway. This announcement follows the series' massive success on the streaming platform, where it has achieved a near-perfect 98% audience approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes since its November 11, 2026 premiere. The creator indicated that the team is eager to bring new narrative concepts to life if the streaming giant officially renews the show.

The Body has quickly become one of the highest-rated new releases on Netflix, distinguishing itself within the platform's extensive library of young adult dramas and suspenseful narratives. Critics have praised the series for reimagining the erotic thrillers of the 1990s and early 2000s with modern precision. The show currently holds an 86% approval rating from professional critics, placing it among the most acclaimed recent additions to the streaming service.

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Set in the year 2004, the narrative takes place within the walls of a Catholic school where a dance troupe initiates a new member during a Halloween house party. The initiation involves a fake sacrifice that inadvertently triggers mass hysteria throughout the surrounding town. This complex mystery drives the eight-episode first season, which is rated TV-MA for mature audiences and combines elements of drama, horror, and thriller genres.

Shephard shared in an interview with What's On Netflix that ideas for the upcoming season are actively percolating in her mind and that of co-creator Gina Gammell. She emphasized that the team would feel incredibly fortunate to secure a renewal and would love to develop these new concepts. The showrunner is currently listening to the soundtrack composed by Christopher Stracey to prepare for writing the upcoming season.

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Shephard described the musical score as resembling the best Catholic Mass one might ever attend, but transformed into the high-energy atmosphere of a rave. She noted that she will likely continue listening to this score while writing the second season. The music serves as a crucial creative tool for the showrunner to maintain the show's unique tonal balance between religious solemnity and teenage rebellion.

A central focus for potential future episodes involves the character Grace, who was left in a coma at the end of the first season. Contrary to viewer expectations that she would remain comatose for the entire story, Shephard revealed that Grace awakens during the events of the series. The showrunner stated that the team is very excited to finally engage in dialogue with the character.

This development marks a significant shift from the first season, where other characters projected their own fears and desires onto Grace's silent form. Shephard expressed that the creative team is eager to give the character a voice after leaving her mute for the initial eight episodes. This narrative change offers a fresh perspective for the psychological dynamics of the second season.

The production team behind The Body includes directors Quinn Shephard, Gina Gammell, and Kevin Phillips. The writing credits are shared among Quinn Shephard, Catherine Schetina, Julian Breece, Greta Heinemann, and Lily Houghton. The series is currently available to stream globally on Netflix for viewers eager to follow the unfolding mystery.

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While the streaming platform has not yet officially announced a renewal for the second season, the strong critical reception suggests a high likelihood of continuation. The creator's active preparation and clear plans indicate that Netflix is monitoring audience demand closely. If viewer interest remains high, the production team is ready to move forward with the next chapter of the story.

The Body continues to captivate audiences with its dark, brooding atmosphere and precise storytelling. As fans await official confirmation of the renewal, the creator's comments provide a promising glimpse into the future of the series. The combination of critical acclaim and strong audience engagement positions the show as a standout title in the current streaming landscape.