A 135,000-signature petition calls for Netflix to cancel The Body. Despite blasphemy claims, the series leads global streaming metrics with high ratings and cast support.

A viral petition demanding Netflix cancel The Body has gathered more than 135,000 signatures online. The petition targets the controversial series for alleged blasphemous content and anti-Christian themes. This surge in organized opposition arrives shortly after the show premiered on November 11, 2026. The Body quickly became a focal point for critics and concerned parents worldwide.

Controversial Themes Spark Global Backlash

The Body centers on Catholic schoolgirls who perform a mock Satanic ritual during a game. One classmate is jokingly offered as a virgin sacrifice and subsequently falls into a coma. Survivors begin experiencing prophetic visions of the injured girl, which triggers a wave of mass hysteria across the community. The petition on CitizenGO describes the narrative as a blasphemous anti-Christian series featuring satanic ritual. Organizers warn that parents cannot monitor every show teens choose to stream. They accuse Netflix of exploiting this lack of parental oversight.

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Criticism Draws Parallels to Past Netflix Debates

Public pressure against The Body mirrors previous controversies involving Netflix releases. The Brazilian comedy The First Temptation of Christ faced backlash in 2019 for mocking Jesus. The French drama Cuties generated widespread petitions in 2020 over its portrayal of young girls. In 2021, approximately 100 Netflix employees protested outside the company headquarters. They claimed Dave Chappelle comedy special The Closer was transphobic. These historical examples illustrate a pattern of intense audience reactions to provocative content.

Cast Member Defends Artistic Integrity

Marcel Ruiz, who plays Tyler Flores in a recurring role, addressed the backlash directly. He suggested the petition proves the show is tackling issues that matter deeply to people. Ruiz questioned whether signers had actually viewed the completed series. He cited a story about a private Catholic school banning the show as a positive sign of cultural impact. Ruiz emphasized that art often faces pushback while moving societal conversations forward. He expressed excitement about potentially returning for a second season.

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Streaming Success Defies Cancellation Demands

Despite the organized campaign for removal, The Body achieved dominant streaming metrics. The series debuted at number two on Netflix Top 10 shows in the United States. It ranked number three globally for the week of November 9-15. The show garnered 5.1 million views and accumulated 37.4 million viewing hours. By November 20, The Body had climbed to the number one spot worldwide. Netflix rarely removes titles due to public pressure, especially when performance data is strong.

High Ratings Confirm Critical and Audience Approval

Professional critics and general audiences have largely praised The Body for its bold storytelling. The series holds an 87 percent approval rating from critics on Rotten Tomatoes. Audiences have given it an even higher score of 96 percent. Critics highlight the blend of religious guilt and teenage angst in the narrative. Reviewers appreciate the striking visuals and unapologetically bold coming-of-age themes. The cast includes Quinn Shephard and Gina Gammell as creators and showrunners. Kevin Phillips served as a director alongside them on this high-stakes drama.