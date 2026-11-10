The Body Netflix Thriller Premieres Wednesday, November 11, 2026

Netflix's eight-episode thriller The Body premieres November 11, 2026, blending Catholic horror, a botched dance ritual, and Salem-inspired dread.

Netflix is set to premiere The Body, an eight-episode psychological thriller, on Wednesday, November 11, 2026. ScreenRant has named the series one of its top new shows to binge-watch on Netflix this week, citing a premise that mixes mind-bending supernatural horror with classic coming-of-age drama.

The Body is created by Quinn Shephard, best known for Hulu's gripping crime mystery series Under the Bridge, which earned an 87% Rotten Tomatoes score. All eight episodes will be available at once, and the series follows a school dance initiation gone wrong, chilling visions, and a town gripped by hysteria.

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How the Lions Ritual Unleashes Supernatural Chaos

The core mystery begins when the Lions, an exclusive dance team at a Catholic high school in a small town in the United States, perform a ritual meant to help their team win its regional championship competition. The ritual instead evokes something far more sinister across the entire community.

Grace Franklin, played by Sofia Wylie, is the newest recruit to the elite club. She must go through a drug-fueled initiation process spearheaded by the dance team captains, Anya Butler, played by Kristina Bogic, and Elise Zakaria, played by Sara Boustany.

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After the ritual goes wrong, various members of the Lions begin having prophetic visions. ScreenRant describes these visions as the first sign that the school and town are falling into a bout of mass hysteria, with panic spreading like a virus throughout the town.

Characters, Influences, and Salem Witch Trial Roots

Creator Quinn Shephard has described The Body as heavily inspired by 2000s classic movies such as Jennifer's Body and Mean Girls. ScreenRant also calls the series the perfect follow-up to Prime Video's hit Mike Flanagan series Carrie.

Rooted in Catholic-based horror similar to The Exorcist and The Omen, the series also leans into the dark history of the Salem witch trials. The story centers on Grace and the aftermath of her initiation, while the Anderson family is central to the supernatural mystery.

Lisbeth Anderson, played by Geena Meszaros, and her brother Leo, played by Jackson Kelly, are key figures in that mystery. The Body begins on Halloween night in 2004, making it a period piece with millennial nostalgia, Y2K fashion, and early 2000s tech such as flip phones and CD players.

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Rating, Reviews, and Netflix Viewership Battle

The Body is rated TV-MA and carries confirmed horror undertones, so Netflix subscribers should know exactly what they are pressing play on. The series also includes familiar high-school drama and elements of dark comedy.

Reviews for The Body have not yet been released, and those reviews could be a crucial factor in how the series fares on Netflix viewership charts. Given the acclaim of Under the Bridge, which earned Lily Gladstone, known for Killers of the Flower Moon, her first Emmy nomination, the series is expected to feature strong craftsmanship and performances from its ensemble cast.

To claim the platform's number one viewership spot this week, The Body must beat some of Netflix's top streaming hits right now, including Lupin, Black Doves season 2, and Taken: Natalee Holloway. The listing credits Gina Gammell and Quinn Shephard as showrunners and Quinn Shephard, Gina Gammell, and Kevin Phillips as directors.