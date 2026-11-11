The Body Netflix Review Sapphic Horror Series Flaws

Quinn Shepherd's The Body offers campy satire of Catholic guilt but suffers from inconsistent pacing and a frustrating cliffhanger ending.

Quinn Shepherd returns to the screen with The Body, a new series that embraces the raunchy and campy traditions of the sapphic genre. This project follows her previous work on titles like Not Okay and The Miseducation of Cameron Post. The show centers on Catholic girls on a dance team who perform an initiation ritual that goes terribly wrong. It serves as a natural successor to Megan Fox in Jennifer's Body.

Camp Satire Of Religious Institutions

The Body stands out as one of the most sacrilegious programs seen in recent years. It takes aim at religious divination, visions from god, and confessions without holding back. The series dumps a hefty dose of Catholic guilt onto its characters throughout the narrative. Nothing helps drive the plot forward quite like a deal with the devil. The show pokes fun at the stereotype of Catholic schools being a breeding ground for queerness. It balances this critique by grounding fanatical characters in Father Franklin and Elise. These two figures remain deeply rational despite the surrounding chaos.

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Mixed Performances From Cast Members

The cast features almost entirely up-and-coming actors rather than recycled industry veterans. Geena Meszaros and Sarah Boustany shine as Lisbeth and Elise respectively. Their strong performances help elevate the material significantly. Kristina Bogic plays Anya but seemed unsure of her role until the halfway point. Some ensemble actors delivered shaky moments that distracted from the overall experience. The acting remains a mixed bag that mirrors the tone of the rest of the production.

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Inconsistent Pacing Hurts Narrative Flow

The opening episode successfully introduces key characters and establishes the central conflict. Episodes two through four swing between moving too slowly and rushing through scenes. Viewers might wish they could cut out half the content from those middle chapters. The series finally finds its groove around episode five for better engagement. However, the climax feels rushed and skips over important story parts. Characters begin acting irrationally which forces audiences to fill in the blanks themselves.

Frustrating Cliffhanger Ending For Fans

The finale ends on a cliffhanger that leaves many questions unanswered about the future. If another streamer ordered it, viewers would not be as worried about cancellation. A two-season order would make this ending great for setting up potential storylines. Very few parents exist in this story which feels odd and unrealistic. There are virtually no restrictions on drinking or risqué dance outfits shown on screen. Adults do not intervene when a student has a severe eating disorder. The terrible actions of some characters reflect real-life behaviors that happen often.