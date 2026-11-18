Christians demand Netflix cancel The Body after 100k signatures. The show tops charts in the US and Egypt despite blasphemy claims and strong critic ratings.

A new teen horror series titled The Body has ignited a fierce cultural debate after Christian groups organized a petition demanding its immediate removal from Netflix. The show, which premiered last week, has simultaneously achieved massive commercial success by topping television charts in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Egypt. While critics have praised the series, a segment of the religious community has labeled the content as blasphemous and anti-Christian.

The Body Petition Demands Cancellation

The online campaign against the series is hosted on the platform CitizenGo and has already gathered more than 100,000 signatures. The petition is explicitly addressed to Peter Rice, the Chief Content Officer at Netflix, and demands the streaming service cancel the series without delay. The signatories describe the program as a blasphemous anti-Christian series that features satanic rituals, arguing that the platform allows such content because it assumes Christian viewers will remain silent while continuing to pay for the subscription service.

Also read The Body Overtakes Netflix Charts as Global #1 Thriller

Authors of the petition challenge the company's editorial standards by asking if Netflix would ever turn Muslim prayer, Hindu worship, or Wiccan rituals into a horror story involving sex and Satan for a teenage audience. They answer their own question with a definitive no, asserting that the show targets Christian beliefs specifically. The Daily Mail has reached out to Netflix for an official comment regarding the growing controversy.

Critical Acclaim and Viewership Numbers

Despite the organized backlash, The Body has proven to be a major hit for the streaming giant, securing the number one spot on the global TV chart. The series holds an 88 percent fresh rating on the review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes and boasts an even higher audience score of 97 percent. This strong reception indicates that the majority of viewers and professional critics distinguish between the show's controversial themes and its production quality.

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The narrative follows an all-girls dance squad at a Catholic high school that accidentally botches a mock satanic ritual performed on one of their classmates. The incident triggers prophetic visions and nightmares that lead to mass hysteria throughout the school and the surrounding tight-knit community. According to the content advisory group Common Sense Media, the show contains sexual content, profane language, and depictions of drug use among the teenage characters.

Cast and Creative Vision Behind the Show

The series features a young cast of largely unknown actresses, including Kristina Bogic, Sara Boustany, and Geena Meszaros. The most prominent star attached to the project is Gabby Windey, who gained widespread fame as a contestant on The Bachelor and The Bachelorette before winning the third season of The Traitors. Windey recently attended the show's premiere in Los Angeles, where she wore a sheer lace dress and displayed public affection with her wife, comedian Robby Hoffman.

Riley Keough, known as the granddaughter of Elvis Presley, serves as an executive producer on the project. Creator Quinn Shephard told The Wrap that the series is designed to mimic personal relationships with faith and the supernatural. Shephard clarified that every supernatural theory presented in the narrative has a grounded scientific explanation, leaving it to the viewer to decide which interpretation is correct. Shephard also expressed hope that the story will continue, noting that several seasons of arcs are already mapped out.