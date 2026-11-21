Netflix's The Body reaches 5.1 million viewers and holds the top global attention score, surpassing Prime Video's The Rings of Power Season 3 in overall audience engagement.

Netflix has officially captured the global streaming spotlight with the debut of its new psychological horror series, The Body, which has surpassed Amazon Prime Video's The Rings of Power Season 3 in worldwide audience engagement metrics. The Body reached 5.1 million viewers within its first five days on the platform, establishing itself as a dominant cultural force just days after its release.

The Body Surpasses Rings of Power in Global Metrics

The Body holds an attention score of 114 according to data from Television Stats, which tracks online engagement and viewership trends across major streaming platforms. This figure places the Netflix series firmly at the number one spot for the most popular show in the world, beating both The Rings of Power and Disney+'s VisionQuest by a wide margin. The Rings of Power, which holds the third position with an attention score of 40, trails significantly behind the horror phenomenon.

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Disney+ VisionQuest occupies the second spot with an attention score of 42.4, sitting just above The Rings of Power but still far behind The Body. These statistics highlight a significant shift in viewer attention, as The Body has generated intense social media debates and become a major talking point globally. The disparity in engagement scores demonstrates how quickly a new hit can overshadow even the most heavily marketed fantasy franchises.

The Rings of Power Season 3 Premieres Strong

The Rings of Power Season 3 premiered on November 11 on Amazon Prime Video, making its highly anticipated debut on that specific date. The series quickly rose through Prime Video's internal charts and was temporarily the number one series on the platform. It dethroned Chris Pratt's The Terminal List, which had firmly held the top spot following the premiere of its long-awaited Season 2.

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Despite its temporary dominance on Prime Video, The Rings of Power has faced mixed critical reception. The series has been deemed relatively less great by some viewers compared to previous entries in the franchise. However, Season 3 has received praise for its improved execution of J. R. R. Tolkien's lore, giving audiences much to celebrate. The show currently holds the best audience rating on Rotten Tomatoes by a wide margin among the platform's top contenders.

Viewer Engagement and Future Trajectory

The rapid rise of The Body on Netflix demonstrates the powerful draw of Stephen King-inspired content in the current streaming landscape. The psychological horror series has successfully tapped into a global appetite for high-stakes, socially-driven entertainment. Meanwhile, The Rings of Power continues to carry on the legacy of the franchise established by Peter Jackson's films, extending the dominance of The Lord of the Rings brand to the small screen.

While The Rings of Power maintains its status as a top-tier fantasy property, the current data indicates that The Body is capturing the immediate global zeitgeist. The competition between these major streaming giants highlights the fragmented nature of modern viewership, where different demographics gravitate toward vastly different genres. The sustained performance of both series will likely be monitored closely by industry analysts in the coming weeks to determine long-term trends.