Quinn Shephard's supernatural horror series The Body tops Netflix charts in the US. Details on cast, plot, and critical reception for the 2026 release.

Quinn Shephard's supernatural horror series The Body has secured the No. 1 position on Netflix's Top 10 TV Shows chart in the United States. The eight-episode psychological thriller premiered on the streaming platform on November 11, 2026. By November 17, 2026, it had displaced a roster of popular titles including Taken: Natalee Holloway, From, and Black Doves.

Chart Success and Competitive Landscape

The Body overtook major competitors to claim the top spot on the US streaming rankings. It moved ahead of established series such as The Empress, Alicia's Law, and Nobody Wants No This. This rapid ascent indicates strong immediate audience engagement following its debut week. The series achieved this ranking within six days of its initial release on the platform.

Also read Quinn Shephard's Netflix Drama 'The Body' Captivates With 2004 Catholic School Nostalgia

Plot Details and Historical Setting

Set in 2004, the narrative follows a group of Catholic schoolgirls in an American community. Their Halloween celebrations spiral into chaos after they stage a mock satanic ritual. One classmate enters a coma following the event, triggering a wave of hysteria. The story centers on alleged prophetic visions from the unconscious girl. Fear spreads rapidly through the school and the wider community.

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Critical Reception and Audience Scores

Review aggregation data shows an 87 percent critics' score based on 23 reviews. The audience score is notably higher at 97 percent. Critics praised the strong performances and sharp religious symbolism. Reviewers highlighted the work of Kristina Bogic, Sara Boustany, and Geena Meszaros. These actors create memorable characters that drive the series' intensity.

Cast and Creative Vision

Nnamdi Asomugha plays Father Sam Franklin in the main cast. Louisa Krause portrays Catherine Anderson, adding to the ensemble's dynamic. Quinn Shephard created and developed the eight-part series. The production combines psychological horror with supernatural elements. The religious imagery serves as a central thematic device throughout the seasons.