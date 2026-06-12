The BMW M Concept Neue Klasse Is Nearly M's First Electric M3

The i3 M is almost here, and when it arrives, it should look quite a lot like this.

, the brand is finally ready to showcase an undisguised car. BMW is not calling the concept anything specific just yet, but it certainlyOfficially just a "preview of the new design language for high-performance automobiles from " the concept revealed on Friday at Le Mans is known as the M Concept Neue Klasse.

It doesn't exactly take eagle eyes to notice that the new concept closely resembles the shape of theThis effect is complimented by a new take on the "light sculpture" fascia on the front of the i3, this time rendered with two diagonal amber DRLs in place of the more conventional lights on the standard car. Extra diagonal lines in the light section representing the traditional kidney grilles further differentiates the M car from its non-performance counterpart, and BMW fans who hated the enormous kidney grilles onOther major visual details on the exterior include a hood vent, side-view mirrors mounted by winglet-like pieces, and a vertical row of two lights on all four corners, further emphasizing the fenders.

BMW M's colors are showcased both in a small stripe along the mirrors and a larger, banner-like stripe across the width of the car's rear glass. Inside, bucket-style seats with five-point harnesses with the ever-controversial divot between the driver's leg now common on modern M cars suggest that the car could have serious on-track potential.

Special "M" selection buttons, paddles, and an "M" switch on the center console further emphasize that this is a unique model from the basic i3, although details of what these tools actually do have not been shared yet. Performance details don't include numbers just yet, but BMW is willing to share that this car has four electric motors and a system called "BMW M Dynamic Performance Control," seemingly to manage how the motors and other components work in concert.

This runs on the previously announced "Heart of Joy" computer, a control system that BMW hasA final production confirmation of an i3 M, or some other specifically-named M model based on the existing Neue Klasse i3, should come soon enough. Until then, this car should give us all a pretty good idea of how BMW's M division plans to approach its first electric car. Fred Smith's love of cars comes from his fascination with auto racing.

Unfortunately, that passion led him to daily drive a high-mileage, first-year Porsche Panamera. He is still thinking about the last lap of the 2011 Indianapolis 500.





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