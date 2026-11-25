Careful planning resulted in an impressive final range figure, but it’s not exactly an ideal scenario for most drivers.

Careful planning resulted in an impressive final range figure, but it’s not exactly an ideal scenario for most drivers. BMW Brazil proved once again that the new iX3 EV is capable of exceeding its official range estimate.

The car’s trip computer showed over 600 miles at the end of the trip, but the journey took nearly 18 hours to complete.. Now, though, the iX3 is putting another performance under its belt, but it’s a whole other story whether regular drivers would actually go to all the trouble to replicate it. BMW Brazil wanted to demonstrate that the first Neue Klasse-based model can do the rather demanding trip from Brasília to São Paulo without recharging along the way.

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That’s a 631-mile journey, while the iX3’s official range rating in Brazil sits at 354 miles . In the U.S., the 2027 iX3 50 xDrive, the same trim as the one put to the test in South America, has an EPA-rated 434 miles of range, so nowhere near the target distance. Still, the crew made it, but it involved a lot of planning, a very careful right foot, and plenty of patience. Here’s how they did it.

Maximizing efficiency was the main goal, so the drivers aimed for a constant pace, avoiding busy roads, unnecessary acceleration, and steep deceleration. The, which is powered by a 112-kilowatt-hour battery in the U.S., ended up traveling at speeds between 37 and 43 miles per hour , with short stints at up to 56 mph when the road was clear.

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The drivers also made full use of the Max Range mode throughout the trip, which prioritizes efficiency over performance. It’s safe to say that the car’s 469 horsepower had a pretty restful day when BMW decided to go on this trip. After traveling 439 miles, the electric SUV still had 30% left in the battery, with 193 miles of estimated range left.

At 15% battery level, the car had traveled 538 miles , with 99 miles of projected range left. The numbers said the trip would be possible, so the team soldiered on, starting the final stretch at around 4 a.m. to avoid the São Paulo rush hour.

In the end, the iX3 reached its destination, having covered 631 miles on a single charge, but the time it took to check off this achievement was excruciatingly long: 17 hours and 30 minutes. The car’s trip computer showed an average energy consumption of 17.6 kilowatt-hours/100 miles , while the average speed was just 35.5 mph .

That’s good enough when the only goal is to squeeze as many miles out of the battery as possible, but there aren’t many people out there who are willing to spend so much time behind the wheel just to prove a point. Seeing how the iX3 can charge at up to 400 kW and a 10-to-80% top-up can take as little as 21 minutes, a short charging session can make a big difference during a real-world road trip.

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Still, BMW Brazil’s achievement tops that of its Chinese counterpart. Earlier this year, a Chinese-spec iX3 50L xDrive droveThe BMW iX5 Was Driven Until It Died. It Had A Surprising Amount Of Hidden Range LeftBMW’s iX5 Beat The Lucid Gravity On Highway Range. Not On EfficiencyNew York Says 'Enough Is Enough' To In-Car SubscriptionsAn Empty EV Tried To Park Itself 868 Times In One Night. The Video Is Hilarious