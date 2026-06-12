The BMW Concept M Neue Klasse Is Our Best Look Yet at the Upcoming Electric M3 Sports Sedan

The concept wears far more aggressive styling than the standard i3, with wide fenders, deep air intakes carved into the front bumper, and yellow headlights.

The concept wears a bright red paint job and features bulging wheel arches and an assertive front-end design. Inside, four bucket seats are wearing red and blue leather, and we can see the same screen setup as the production We've known for some time that BMW is working on a high-performance version of the upcoming i3, which will serve as an electric alternative to the iconic M3 sports sedan.

In January, BMW teased some technical details, and now we have a much better sense of what the iM3—as we think it will be called—will look like when it arrives in 2027, thanks to the Concept M Neue Klasse, which debuted today at the 24 Hours of Le Mans. BMW says the concept "showcases the new BMW M design language and sends a clear signal for the brand's all-electric future," and the concept is clearly based on the i3 sedan that goes on sale later this year.

The pointy front end is accentuated by crisp body lines and bulging rear fenders, giving the sedan a menacing appearance. Up front, the headlights and kidney grille are conjoined, forming two horizontal elements that are bisected by a body-colored spine, above which perches the BMW badge. Inside the headlights are two yellow slashes, mimicking the lighting setup seen on the M Hybrid V8 race car that competes at Le Mans.

These yellow lights, formerly restricted to the CS variants of M machinery, will now become a standard feature on future M performance vehicles. Below, the front bumper features cavernous air intakes, with the shape apparently inspired by high-speed multihull sailing boats. A protrusion on the outer edge of the bumper carries a pair of square running lights, and BMW says these "Track Lights" will become a hallmark of future M cars.

There is also a prominent front splitter and a vent within the V-shaped indent in the hood. The rear end echoes the front with a similar bumper design that features deep cutouts above the rear diffuser, sandwiched again by the square Track Lights. The concept also wears a substantial ducktail spoiler, and the BMW badge sits in a notch between the taillights.

BMW says the front splitter, hood air outlet, and diffuser are all fashioned from natural fiber elements, and the car is painted in a new hue called Monza Red. , featuring a narrow screen at the base of the windshield that spans the width of the dashboard and a center touchscreen with a parallelogram shape tilted towards the driver.

The biggest change for the Concept M Neue Klasse is the four bucket seats, upholstered in Bathurst Blue and Berry Red leather. They feature five-point belts here, but we bet the production car will have regular seatbelts. BMW also says that, for the first time on an M vehicle, it has used black nubuck leather, a type of leather that has been sanded or buffed on the outside to create a velvet-like feel.

The material appears on the steering wheel, door panels, and roll bar, while the dashboard wears a black knit material with hexagonal backlighting. The center console has also been reworked with a thinner, simpler setup and a gear selector finished in red, matching the shift paddles behind the steering wheel, and the digital interface has also been tweaked for M duty.

Back in January, BMW revealed that the iM3 will feature four electric motors, one for each wheel, and the BMW M Dynamic Performance Control software will help determine how best to distribute the power between each wheel. BMW has also said the car will have an 800-volt architecture, allowing for rapid recharging, and that a battery with more than 100 kWh of capacity will allow for plenty of range.

The cylindrical cells have been optimized for use in M performance cars, and the battery housing is also structurally integrated with both the front and rear axles. We expect the production version of the Concept M Neue Klasse to be revealed later this year as the M performance division embarks on a new electrified journey.

Caleb Miller began blogging about cars at 13 years old, and he realized his dream of writing for a car magazine after graduating from Carnegie Mellon University and joining theteam. He loves quirky and obscure autos, aiming to one day own something bizarre like a Nissan S-Cargo, and is an avid motorsports fan.





CARandDRIVER / 🏆 576. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Hasbro Unveils Marvel Legends X‑Force Deadpool Concept Art Figure Inspired by Unreleased Film DesignHasbro announces a new 6‑inch Marvel Legends Deadpool figure based on early X‑Force movie concept art, featuring a gray, black and red costume, 11 accessories and a $27.99 price tag, with pre‑orders starting July 9.

Read more »

Hasbro Unveils Wolverinepool Concept Art Figure for Fall 2026Hasbro has announced a new 6‑inch Marvel Legends figure that blends Wolverine's iconic claws with Deadpool's signature red palette. The Wolverinepool concept art figure, based on a design that never made it to the screen, will be available for pre‑order on July 9th for $27.99 and will ship to collectors in the fall of 2026. The figure features premium articulation, interchangeable clawed hands, and a richly detailed sculpt that captures the daring fusion of two beloved anti‑heroes.

Read more »

Critics Slam Design Concept for Global War on Terrorism MemorialMilitary veterans and lawmakers have criticized the design concept for the Global War on Terrorism Memorial, arguing it is too abstract and does not properly honor fallen service members. Critics have urged the foundation to go back to the drawing board and hire an American designer to create a more fitting tribute. The memorial, designed by Japanese architect Kengo Kuma, features a classically inspired amphitheater with a ribbon made of reclaimed steel for combat operations and covered in vegetation. The design has been met with widespread criticism, with many calling it a

Read more »

BMW’s Neue Klasse M concept brings next-gen EV tech to motorsports“Born on the racetrack. Made for the streets.”

Read more »