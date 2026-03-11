Democrats Win Senate Control in 2026 Blue Wave, Flipping Key Republican Seats

Democrats have won control of the Senate in the 2026 midterms, flipping seats in North Carolina, South Carolina, Texas, Kansas, Ohio and more, in a broad rebuke of President Trump.

Democrats have won control of the United States Senate in the 2026 midterm elections, a seismic result that serves as a direct rebuke of President Donald Trump.

The party flipped Republican-held seats in North Carolina, South Carolina, Texas, Kansas and Ohio, giving them the 51 seats needed to control the upper chamber next year. Democrats also seized control of the House of Representatives, according to Fox News projections, completing a sweep of Congress. The victories came as Democrats ran hard against Trump's corruption, which they linked directly to policies that raised prices for an angry American public.

Also read 2026 US Senate and Gubernatorial Races: Key Senate Contests Shape 2026 Election

Their candidates also hold leads in Iowa and Maine, two other GOP-held states. Republicans are leading in just one state contested by both parties: Mississippi, a state Trump won by more than 20 points two years ago. Polls had not yet closed in Alaska, which was seen as a toss-up in the battle for the Senate. Before the election, the Senate had 53 Republicans and 47 Democrats.

Democrats Flip Senate Seats Across Key States

The idea of Democrats flipping the chamber was seen as borderline foolhardy at the beginning of the cycle. While the party was optimistic about possible victories in North Carolina and Maine, actually flipping the chamber would require at least two victories in states Trump won by more than 10 percentage points. But Democrats developed a distinct edge in candidate quality, with significant help from Trump himself.

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During the primary cycle, Trump threw his weight behind controversial candidates who were expected to be weaker in the general election. Trump backed Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, resulting in a GOP primary loss for Sen. John Cornyn, and pushed Sen. Thom Tillis out of the North Carolina race to make way for loyalist Michael Whatley.

Democratic chances in both races suddenly skyrocketed. Republicans picked far-right Rep. Mike Collins to run against Sen. Jon Ossoff in Georgia.

Democrats recruited top candidates in key states: former Gov. Roy Cooper in North Carolina, former Rep. Mary Peltola in Alaska and former Sen. Sherrod Brown in Ohio made all three races instantly competitive.

Primary Challenges and Party Dynamics

There were speed bumps: the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee backed losing candidates in the Maine and Michigan Democratic primaries, their first losses in major primaries in over a decade. They ultimately ended up with progressive candidates, Troy Jackson and Abdul El-Sayed, in both states, worrying some moderate members. Democrats spent more than $200 million on the Texas race alone. Republicans slammed Democrats as out-of-touch on key social issues, including immigration and transgender rights.

But Democrats were strong favorites heading into Election Day, with polling giving them a shot at flipping as many as nine states. The Fox News Voter Poll, a survey of more than 100,000 voters nationwide, highlights the themes and demographic groups that defined these races. In South Carolina, Democrat Annie Andrews won a close race against incumbent Republican Darline Graham, flipping a Senate seat that had been in the hands of Graham's brother Lindsey for more than 20 years.

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Appointed to the seat after her brother's death in July, Graham underperformed his electoral strength; he won re-election in 2020 by 11 points, and she also underperformed Trump's strength among key groups from two years ago. Graham did manage to hang on to non-MAGA Republican voters, getting 70% of them, while Trump pulled in 79% two years ago. Independents broke heavily for Andrews, who got about 7 in 10 of their votes, while Graham managed less than 20%.

Voter Concerns Focus On Economy And Inflation

Andrews did well with women, college graduates and urban voters, and benefited from Democrats being more unified behind her than Republicans were for Graham. Almost all Democrats backed Andrews, while just about 8 in 10 Republicans voted for Graham, and more than 10% of Republicans crossed party lines to support Andrews. The economy was by far the top issue in the state, with more than four in 10 putting it first, and Andrews received the majority of those voters.

Three-quarters of voters said inflation caused their family hardship in the past year, and more than half are very concerned about the cost of gas, food, utilities and healthcare. Voters blame Trump for their economic woes: six in 10 say his policies have made things worse, and more than half blame him for inflation. Graham was also found lacking on experience, with more than six in 10 saying she did not have the right experience to serve as senator.

In Ohio, Democrat Sherrod Brown won back his Senate seat, flipping it into the Democratic column. He was ahead in the polls throughout the race and pulled off a win against Republican John Husted, who had been appointed to JD Vance's seat when Vance became vice president. Husted tried to play the extreme card on Brown, which did not play well among an electorate familiar with Brown after three terms in the Senate.

Brown wielded the too-close-to-Trump card on Husted effectively, with close to six in 10 voters saying the Republican was too supportive of the president. The question of whether Democrats could regain working-class voters amid concerns over the economy and affordability was at the heart of this race, and they did. Husted struggled with working-class voters. Two years ago, Trump pulled in 61% of voters with no college degree; Husted got only half.

Trump dominated among rural voters two years ago with 70%; Husted was about 11 points below that. Trump pulled in 60% of voters under 30 in 2024; Husted got not even a quarter, an enormous swing to Brown and Democrats. Hispanic voters were another huge swing back to Democrats. Trump got 58% to Harris's 41% in 2024; this time, three-quarters backed Brown.