The Blue Moon Might Be the Solution to (Almost) All Your Problems

Maybe we can have nice things?

everything in your life, it does seem … well, promising! But what exactly is a blue moon? What makes it special? And what does it mean for you?

Read on to find out everything you need to know about this blue moon, including all the ways it could , I find these lunations to be quite significant, namely because they function as powerful emotional checkpoints. They represent culmination, closure, revelation — empowering us to develop presence and awareness around our own ebb and flow.

This blue moon is the second full moon in the month of May, the first of which — a full moon in, the Scorpio moon was doing what Scorpio does best: dragging us into the emotional graveyard we’ve been avoiding. As the moon was in its brightest, most present, and most confrontational form during the full-moon phase, we needed to face situations and circumstances that were truly haunting, sowas rising up from the dirt: repressed memories, destructive feedback loops, ancient exes.

I have chills just thinking about it.. We’ve shifted our axis, and, likewise, this full moon is exploring a different narrative altogether: the relationship between what we know and what we believe. Gemini collects information, while Sagittarius searches for meaning. And under this full moon, we’re being asked to think very carefully about the stories we’ve been telling ourselves.

What assumptions about your life have become facts simply because you keep repeating them to yourself? Are they steeped in truth or fear? And what if your future is actually much wider — more expansive, more exciting — than you’ve allowed yourself to imagine? After months of survival mode, there’s a sense that we’re finally entering a new chapter, defined by possibility rather than limitations.

Sagittarius comes after Scorpio for a reason: If you clawed your way out of the underworld and areready to get back up, your optimism is not naïveté, it’s resilience. You’re choosing to keep going against all odds, and that means there’s nothing you can’t do. The limit does not exist!is forming a delightful, harmonious aspect to the full moon, helping us commit to long-term growth and take ourselves more seriously.

And, sprinkling a little luck and magic into the sky. Maybe we can have nice things after all? Technically? Everyone.

Full moons affect the collective, which means all of us will be electrically charged by this lunation. That said, if you have strong placements , this blue moon may feel especially personal. Occurring at the end of seasons, mutable signs are built for transition, and this lunation highlights exactly where your life is asking for growth, change, and reinvention.

Sagittarius placements may experience major personal breakthroughs around identity and direction, while Gemini placements could find relationships illuminated in surprising ways. Virgos may revisit old emotional patterns or family dynamics, while Pisces could feel major shifts around career and purpose. You’ll also feel this blue moon more strongly if you have planets or chart angles near nine degrees, particularly in mutable signs. If you’ve been sensing that something in your life is reaching a turning point, you’re not imagining it.

And mark my words, powerful, culminating momentsThis blue moon in Sagittarius is all about freedom, adventure, and discovery. It rebukes anything and everything that feels limiting, which means it’s time to take a good, hard look at those comfort zones. Because, honey, if your current conditions are rooted in fear — like, say, limiting beliefs around failure and shame — then give yourself permission to step into some unfamiliar spaces. Doing new things can be scary , but nothing is more terrifying than stagnation.for this blue moon, focused around expansion and opportunity. ) I like to think of full moons as the “exhale” of the lunar cycle, as opposed to new moons, which are the “inhale”, so this is an excellent time to reflect on anything and everything you’re ready to release — specifically those thoughts that are stunting your growth.

The world is big and wide and beautiful and so is your life, baby. So even if the moon isn’t changing colors, let it shift your perspective; maybe you’ll end up seeing things in a different hue. Are Repetto Ballet Shoes Worth It? You'll receive the next newsletter in your inbox. New York





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