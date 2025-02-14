The Bloody and Bumbling Origins of Valentine's Day

Explore the unexpected and often gruesome history behind Valentine's Day, uncovering its origins in ancient Roman pagan rituals and its evolution into the holiday we know today.

Valentine's Day is a time for celebrating romance and love, often marked by affectionate gestures. However, the origins of this festival of chocolates and cupids are surprisingly dark, bloody, and somewhat confusing. A common misconception is that Valentine's Day is solely linked to the Roman saint, Valentine. While the Catholic Church does commemorate St. Valentine on February 14th, the holiday's roots delve into much older pagan traditions.

The ancient Romans celebrated Lupercalia from February 13th to 15th, a festival characterized by animal sacrifices, floggings, and drunken revelry. Men would sacrifice a goat and a dog, then whip women with the animal hides, believing this would promote fertility. Young women would line up to be struck, eager for the supposed blessing of increased fertility. During Lupercalia, a matchmaking lottery took place where young men drew the names of women from a jar, forming temporary couples for the duration of the festival, or potentially longer.The association of February 14th with Valentine's Day stems from the execution of two men named Valentine by Roman Emperor Claudius II in different years of the third century. Their martyrdom was later honored by the Catholic Church. Over time, Pope Gelasius I combined St. Valentine's Day with Lupercalia in the fifth century, attempting to eradicate pagan rituals. However, the event evolved into a more theatrical celebration, retaining its connection to fertility and love, albeit with a touch of Christian influence. The influence of the Normans, who celebrated Galatin's Day, a festival honoring 'lover of women,' likely contributed to the confusion surrounding the holiday, adding another layer to its complex history. As centuries passed, Valentine's Day became more romanticized, thanks in part to the works of Chaucer and Shakespeare, gaining popularity throughout Europe. Handmade paper cards emerged as tokens of affection in the Middle Ages, eventually evolving into mass-produced valentines during the Industrial Revolution





