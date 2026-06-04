The BlackBerry, once a precursor to smartphones, offered several key benefits that are harder to come by nowadays. Users still miss its physical keyboard, design, battery life, and focused experience.

The BlackBerry: A Forgotten Piece of Tech with Useful Features That Users Still Miss Today. Although the rise of smartphones has rendered the BlackBerry obsolete, it offered several key benefits that are harder to come by nowadays.

The device's keyboard, for instance, is still missed by many users who prefer typing on a physical keyboard. This feature is now being integrated into newer smartphone models. The BlackBerry's design, although not bold or dramatic, offered a sense of character that some feel current smartphones lack. Users also point out that the design of many BlackBerry models offered practical benefits such as easier grip and smaller size.

The BlackBerry's battery life is another area where it excels, lasting much longer than typical smartphones. Some users also appreciate the absence of unnecessary features on the BlackBerry, which allowed for a more focused experience. The device was a personal assistant in its true form, offering call, text, and email without the distractions found on modern smartphones





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Blackberry Smartphones Physical Keyboard Design Battery Life Focused Experience

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