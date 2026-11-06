The 'Black Doves' Showrunner Teases a Season 3 Is in the Works—And His Dream Guest Star

After that cliffhanger, we're already dying for more of the Keira Knightley series.

Contact me with news and offers from other Future brandsreturned for its second season on November 5, 2026—and if you’ve already binged the six new episodes, you may be eager to see what follows its gripping cliffhanger.

The seriesand Ben Whishaw as undercover British spies, Helen and Sam, who are paired together after Helen’s secret lover is assassinated. In season 2, the political stakes of Helen's double life get even higher when her husband Wallace ascends to Prime Minister. Is 'Black Doves' renewed for season 3? Netflix hasn’t officially renewed the spy thriller for a third season, but showrunner Joe Barton is already hopeful for a potential renewal.

Also read Black Doves Season 2 Ending Explained: Kestrel Threat and Wallace Webb Lie

On the, Barton confirmed that a writers’s room is already open and that the streamer has expressed enthusiasm for more.

“Netflix are really behind it; they’ve said that thing, ‘We’d love to re-commission it'…I’m like, 'No one’s stopping you, you can! ' We have a writers room for it,” he said on the podcast. “They’ve been really supportive; I think everyone’s at the whims of market forces, etc. So we hope so. ”December 2024 premiere, they may be waiting to see season 2's viewership numbers before greenlighting a third.

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The regime change at Netflix may also play a role, as Chief Content Officer Bela Bejaria ordered seasons 1 and 2. The company let her go and replaced her with Peter Rice in October. But if the show's popularity is any indication, moreDespite the early renewal for season 2, it took two years for it to hit Netflix, which could indicate the production cadence for the series.

That said, once season 2 went into production in November 2025, the new episodes turned around within a year for the November 2026 release. If we consider that timeline and the series is renewed quickly, we expect the new episodes to arrive in fall 2028. The show’s main trio is Keira Knightley as Helen, Ben Whishaw as Sam, and Sarah Lancashire as Reed, so we’d expect them to continue leading the spy series.

Andrew Buchan as Helen's husband Wallace will surely play a role in season 3 as her secret life unravels. Fellow Black Doves Williams and Eleanor will likely return in a future installment— both as spies and as lovers. Dani , on the other hand, won't, since she was discovered to be a traitor and killed in the finale.

Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands, Babou Ceesay , and Sam Riley joined the cast in season 2, and all except Campbell’s Cecile survive the explosive finale. So they could return going forward. The same can't be said for Sylvia Hoeks's Katia Chernov and Molly Chesworth's Molly, as they died in the season 2 finale showdown.that he’d love Tom Hanks and Elliot Page to make cameos in the potential next season.

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“He sent me an email saying he liked the show after series 1," Barton said of Page. "So Elliot would be amazing, and I've worked with him before. ”Season 2 ends on a cliffhanger for Helen’s marriage. Worried her children are in danger, Helen tells her husband Wallace that she hasn’t been honest about her past or who she’s been in their relationship.

She doesn’t give him the full details, but her admission that there’s more to her story will be crucial in season 3—including how Wallace reacts. Black Doves gets picked up for season 3, we can assume some emergency will pull him out of his idyllic villa life and back into the gritty spy world in London. Radhika Menon is a freelance journalist, with a general focus on TV and film.

Her cultural criticism, reporting, and commentary can be found on Vulture, ELLE, Teen Vogue, Bustle, and more. You can find her across all socials at