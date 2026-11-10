The Black Demon: Atlantis Enters Post-Production With Jack Kesy as DEA Agent

Highland Film Group's The Black Demon: Atlantis is in post-production, with Jack Kesy leading a prison thriller and international distribution deals already secured.

The Black Demon: Atlantis is now in post-production, with Jack Kesy starring as Jerry Simms, an undercover DEA agent trapped inside a remote offshore prison. Highland Film Group is handling the project, and the company has secured international distribution deals, including one with Lionsgate Play for India. The company has not announced an official release date.

According to the official synopsis, Jerry arrives at Atlantis after his fellow operative mysteriously disappears while investigating inmate deaths. The image released with the synopsis shows Kesy soaked and visibly exhausted, fighting to stay alive in the dimly lit facility, a look that reflects the film's gritty survival tone.

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How the Atlantis Prison Story Unfolds

Jerry's investigation leads him to Diego Núñez, a feared cult-like killer rumored to possess ancient powers. As mutilated bodies surface and blood rituals spread through the prison, Atlantis descends into chaos, according to the synopsis.

Jerry must rely on Chato, a haunted inmate familiar with the prison's hidden underworld, when the legendary Black Demon attacks. The storyline builds on the idea that the prison's hidden world is as dangerous as the killers who control it.

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The film's central premise is survival inside a facility where the rules are set by violent inmates and a legendary threat. Jerry's mission is to uncover what happened to his missing colleague while staying alive among the prisoners.

Cast and Creative Team Behind Atlantis

Jack Kesy leads a cast that includes Julio César Cedillo, Harold Torres, Vanesa Restrepo, and Anthony Del Negro. Cedillo plays Chato, the inmate who helps Jerry navigate the prison. Harold Torres portrays Núñez, while Vanesa Restrepo plays Warden Reyes.

Anthony Del Negro appears as the missing operative whose disappearance brings Jerry to Atlantis. His absence sets the investigation in motion and gives the film its initial mystery.

On the writing side, Aaron Benjamin and Boise Esquerra share writing credits with Cabana. Esquerra also worked on the original The Black Demon, the 2023 shark thriller starring Josh Lucas and directed by Adrian Grünberg, which centered on a family stranded near an offshore oil rig in Baja California and threatened by a massive megalodon.

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Javier Chapa produces for Mucho Mas Media, alongside Arianne Fraser, Delphine Perrier, and Caleb Ward for Highland Film Group. The project continues the partnership between the two companies.

Post-Production Status and Distribution Plans

The Black Demon: Atlantis is in post-production, and Highland Film Group has not confirmed when the film will reach audiences. The distribution agreements already in place indicate that the company is planning for international markets before the domestic rollout details are finalized.

The Lionsgate Play deal for India is the most specific distribution agreement named in the source. Other international deals were mentioned but not detailed in the available material.

For viewers and industry observers, the immediate next step is the completion of post-production, followed by a release date announcement from Highland Film Group. Until that announcement, the synopsis, cast list, and distribution agreements remain the confirmed details about the project.