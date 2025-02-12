The Black Crowes Reflect on Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Nomination and Future Plans

The Black Crowes, known for their blues-rock sound and enduring popularity, have been nominated for induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. Chris Robinson, the band's lead vocalist, reflects on the unexpected honor and addresses past cynicism towards the institution. He discusses the band's journey, their significant musical achievements, and the excitement surrounding their potential induction. The article also touches on the band's current dynamics, their plans for the future, and their recent performance at the FireAid benefit concert.

Chris Robinson and Rich Robinson of The Black Crowes perform onstage during Day 3 of the 2022 Stagecoach Festival at the Empire Polo Field on May 01, 2022 in Indio, Calif. ' frontman Chris Robinson acknowledges, with a laugh, that “I’ve been cynical in the past about institutions” in general — and the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame specifically. “I don’t think we ever really would have thought about it, so for it to be in front of us, it’s incredible. We’re thrilled.

“All sarcasm aside, it’s amazing to be thought of. It’s amazing to be included. We love music, and we understand the real magical, alchemic process in it, and that we’ve managed to still be here this many years later and still be making records and in a lot of ways having a level of recognition and success that we haven’t felt before. “Just to be mentioned (alongside) some of the names of the greatest artists, it’s fantastic,” he says of the band’s first nomination. Robinson is well aware of his May 2017 remarks to SiriusXM’s Howard Stern, when he said he would not attend a Black Crowes’ induction and that “the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame to me is like going to the mall or something.” “As if an interview with Howard Stern’s a deposition,” Robinson says with another laugh. “I think like anything with age… To say what I’m saying today is sincere. This isn’t one of those situations where I’ll grudgingly, ‘Oh, if we get in, I’ll go…’ If it happens for us, then I’ll be there with bells on my feet.” Robinson and his brother Rich formed the band in 1989 in Atlanta, where they grew up. The Black Crowes have achieved success with multiple hits, including “Jealous Again,” a rendition of Otis Redding’s “Hard to Handle,” “She Talks to Angels,” “Remedy” and “Thorn in My Pride.” The group has released nine studio albums, selling more than 30 million copies worldwide. Its latest, 2024’s. “If you’re gonna lose a Grammy, lose it to Mick (Jagger) and Keith (Richards). We were just happy to be included,” Robinson says. The Crowes have gone through three distinct eras during the band’s career — 1984-2002 and 2005-2015, with the Robinsons regrouping in 2019. More than two dozen musicians have played in the group during that time; in addition to the original lineup, guitarist Marc Ford and the late keyboardist Eddie Harsch are part of the nomination. There has been rancor over the years; Gorman published a revealing memoir,, in 2019 and subsequently sued the Robinsons for unpaid royalties, in a case that was settled during 2022. Chris Robinson says any amends prior to a Rock Hall induction is a matter for “down the road,” while the current state of the band remains strong. “I think where our career has led us since Rich and I got back together… I think it just adds to how deeply we’re interested in our career and our band,” he explains. The Black Crowes are planning a “light” year of performing, Robinson says, and the brothers have already started to write new songs. “We probably have another 20 new songs already, sketches,” he says. “I thinkwas kind of the ignition, a very positive step. It was like, ‘Wow, that was fun’ and ‘Wow, now we have some new ideas. I think getting in the studio this spring is something that we feel we want to do. It’s very exciting.” Robinson, a Los Angeles resident for more than two decades, is also still glowing about the FireAid benefit concert on Jan. 30 at the Kia Forum, where the Black Crowes performed “Remedy” and backed John and Shane Fogerty on Creedence Clearwater Revival’s “Have You Ever Seen the Rain” before the Robinsons teamed with Slash for a rendition of Led Zeppelin’s “Going to California.” “It was a super, super special event,” Robinson recalls. “Los Angeles gets this rap for being so shallow and vapid and stuff… but it just goes to show the real heart and soul of a place like Los Angeles. That’s what happens when you’re in a show business industry town. That’s where this town is pointed towards. So it was just spectacular. “And to do it with Slash, who’s a friend but he’s synonymous with the Los Angeles music scene… I thought it was a really nice moment. And Jimmy (Page) saw it and he thought it was great. So, win-in.” The Class of 2025 will be revealed in late April. That announcement typically details which artists are inducted as performers, which names are entering the Rock Hall in the musical influence or musical excellence categories and who the year’s Ahmet Ertegun award recipient will be. The 2025 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony will take place in Los Angeles this fall





billboard / 🏆 112. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

BLACK CROWES ROCK AND ROLL HALL OF FAME CHRIS ROBINSON RICH ROBINSON MUSIC NOMINATION NEW MUSIC FUTURE PLANS

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

The Black Crowes Join All-Star Lineup at FireAid LA Benefit ConcertThe Black Crowes performed at the FireAid LA Benefit Concert, alongside other music legends like Joni Mitchell, Anderson .Paak, Dr. Dre, Green Day, Billie Eilish, Earth, Wind & Fire, and Alanis Morissette. The concert aimed to raise money for those affected by the recent devastating wildfires in Los Angeles.

Read more »

Joni Mitchell, Post Malone, Black Crowes Shine At Clive Davis Grammy GalaJoni Mitchell, Post Malone, Barry Manilow and the Black Crowes highlighted the 50th anniversary of Clive Davis's famed Pre-Grammy Gala for 2025.

Read more »

Rock and Roll Hall of Fame folk-rock legend to play intimate Alabama venueConcert is set for late February in Baldwin County theater.

Read more »

Kylie and Kendall Jenner rock all-black looks during girls' night out in AspenKylie braved the cold in a LBD and fur coat while Kendall rocked a fitted black coat and boots for their night out on the town.

Read more »

Black Heartthrob Look-Alike Competition: Where Are All The Good Black Men?In a humorous and relatable take on the dating scene, the author recounts their experience at Brooklyn's Black Heartthrob Look-Alike Competition and discusses the ongoing struggles Black women face in finding meaningful partnerships. Despite societal progress and the increasing confidence of Black women, the dating pool still feels shallow, raising questions about the availability and commitment of Black men.

Read more »

Beyoncé's Black-on-Black Domination Continues at Paris Men's Fashion WeekBeyoncé continues to showcase her love for monochrome dressing, particularly in black, at Paris Men's Fashion Week. She attended Lemaire's Fall/Winter 2025/2026 show in a striking black ensemble, proving her versatility in styling even a single color.

Read more »