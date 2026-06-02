The Black Crowes' Chris Robinson Clashes with Audience Over 'U.S.A.' Chants

The Black Crowes' frontman, Chris Robinson, sparked controversy at a recent concert in Tampa when he criticized the audience for chanting 'U.S.A.' during a performance. The exchange led to audience members walking out, and the band continues their tour despite the incident.

The Black Crowes , siblings in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, have shared their current approach to making music with their new album 'A Pound of Feathers'.

During a recent show in Tampa, the band's singer, Chris Robinson, scolded the audience for chanting 'U.S.A.! U.S.A!

' after the stage visuals showed their mascot dressed as Uncle Sam. Robinson responded to the booing crowd, saying, 'Some of us have real faith... And we most assuredly are not fucking ignorant, so thank you.

' He also commented on the chants, 'Thanks for the geography lesson... I don't know what you have to be so proud of right now.

' The exchange led to numerous audience members walking out of the show. This incident comes after Robinson previously expressed his displeasure with Donald Trump's presidency in 2017. Despite the controversy, The Black Crowes will continue their tour, with upcoming shows in St. Augustine, Florida, Augusta, Georgia, and Charlotte, North Carolina. Their new album, 'A Pound of Feathers', was released in March, following their 2026 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nomination





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