The Black Bird Oracle Deck: A 52-card oracle set inspired by Deborah Harkness' novel

A beautifully illustrated 52-card set based on the 17th-century oracle deck that is at the center of the fifth novel in the All Souls series.

The Black Bird Oracle by Deborah Harkness has a new item coming soon as fans will be getting an oracle deck based on the novel Random House Worlds is releasing The Black Bird Oracle Deck, a 52-card oracle set inspired by Deborah Harkness ’s novel.

Based on the fifth All Souls book, the deck recreates the mysterious 17th-century cards tied to Diana Bishop’s family. Artist Hester Aspland designed the illustrated deck and guidebook to reflect the symbols, lore, and magic of the series. The Black Bird Oracle Deck includes eight themed card groups, a deluxe clamshell box, and arrives August 2026 for $30





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All Souls Series Diana Bishop Hester Aspland Random House Worlds Tarot Deck Deborah Harkness Novel Oracle Cards Symbols Magic Symbolic System

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