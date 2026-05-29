The Bittersweet End of 'Hacks': Creators Reflect on the Emmy-Winning Comedy's Journey and Farewell

Hacks co-creators Lucia Aniello, Jen Statsky, and Paul W. Downs discuss the planned ending of their Emmy-winning HBO comedy, the evolution of the show's characters, and their emotional farewell to the series after over 10 years of work.

Hacks co-creators Lucia Aniello , Jen Statsky , and Paul W. Downs had the ending to their Emmy-winning HBO comedy planned from the beginning. Six years before its 2021 premiere, the trio first hatched the idea for a series about an aging comedian, Deborah Vance ( Jean Smart ), reluctantly pairing up with Ava Daniels ( Hannah Einbinder ), a progressive, open-minded 20-something comedy writer.

Over five exquisite seasons, Hacks has been rightfully recognized for its sharp writing, complex storytelling, and superb performances. The conclusion of the HBO hit is sure to satisfy the most diehard of fans, with callbacks and Easter eggs peppered all the way through the finale. Statsky and Aniello don't want to say goodbye to Hacks, but they're very proud of how Ava and Deborah's story ends.

The finale itself is one of the most intense, emotional, and unpredictable episodes of the entire series, with Deborah and Ava confronting devastating truths that give them both a reality check. However, it doesn't feel like an 'end,' but rather, a reinforcement of the platonic soulmates' indelible bond.

In an interview with Collider, the co-creators explain how Deborah's Season 5 storyline was teased as far back as Season 2, revealing the different ending Smart always pictured for Deborah and the big, brave way Einbinder found out how Hacks would end. Aniello and Statsky feel incredibly grateful for the experience of working on Hacks for over 10 years, calling it a 'beautiful, amazing' chapter of their lives.

They are also proud of the finale, which they believe will resonate with viewers. The final three episodes of the season take a tonal shift, especially after 'Montecito,' with the reveal about Deborah's health crisis sneakily placed in the funniest episode of the season. Statsky notes that this was intentional, as it served as the perfect conflict for that episode, triggering old wounds between Ava and Deborah that they thought they had moved past





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Hacks HBO Emmy-Winning Lucia Aniello Jen Statsky Paul W. Downs Jean Smart Hannah Einbinder Comedy Ending Finale

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