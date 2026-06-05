Thomas Tuchel, the manager of the English national football team, was born in Krumbach, a small Bavarian town with a population of 13,000. The town is proud of its connection to Tuchel and is eagerly awaiting the World Cup. However, the residents are not entirely supportive of the England team, with many stating that they are German at heart. Georg Ringler, the owner of a local hotel, revealed that he played football with Tuchel when they were both 14 years old and won the national championship. Tuchel's parents still live in the town and were spotted having lunch at the hotel earlier in the day.

I am in Krumbach , the birthplace of Thomas Tuchel , a small Bavaria n town of 13,000 people where everyone seems connected to him by some invisible thread.

During my 24-hour stay, I meet a single resident without a story, opinion or memory of its most famous son. My search for Tuchel's mother and father takes as many turns as the Kammel river that winds lazily through this medieval settlement of stone footbridges, pastel facades and onion-domed churches. I begin with a near miss on an otherwise motionless Thursday teatime.

From the market square, I step into the wood-panelled warmth of Hotel Gasthof Traubenbrau - The Grape Brewery - and introduce myself to the young waiter. He knows of Tuchel, naturally. But not as well as his boss, he explains. He went to school with him.

Thomas Tuchel during his childhood, growing up in the small Bavarian town of Krumbach He is now 52 and has the task of a lifetime - trying to lead England to World Cup glory Krumbach, nestled in the Swabia region of Bavaria and home to just 13,000 people 'Is your boss here?

' 'Yes, one moment. ' His boss arrives and the waiter explains to him, in German, that I'm a journalist on the trail of the England manager. 'Would it be OK to have a chat? ' I ask.

'I am very busy right now,' he says. I take a table and order a steak. Within five minutes he joins me.

'I played football with Thomas,' reveals Georg Ringler, owner of this family-run Bavarian delight. 'Aged 14, we won the national championship. ' Wow. You must have been good?

'Not as good as Thomas. ' Do you still see him? 'Not often, but I spoke to him when he got the England job and wished him good luck. His parents still live here.

In fact, they were in earlier for lunch. They sat just there.

' Georg points to the table beside mine. If only it had not taken a taxi, train, bus and three hours to journey the 70 miles from Munich to get here - through endless folds of farmland - I might have been sharing my rump steak with the Tuchels. It gives me an idea that I quietly store for later.

But what I really want to understand from my short stay is how this town feels about Tuchel, and whether it will be supporting England during the World Cup.

'No, we are German in our heart,' says Georg, shutting down the notion of St George's flags fluttering in the beer garden. There will be two big screens for the tournament but the England games, he suspects, will be background noise to clinking steins and cutlery. They have more Dutch and Swiss visitors in the summer anyway. I put it to him that Krumbach feels a little cold towards Tuchel.

'Maybe in the past, but I think that is changing,' he says. 'Once, he didn't want much to do with this town. Now, he comes back. He is older, wiser.

The town is more proud.

' The market square in Krumbach, which bustles with activity on Fridays The Tuchel he remembers at the nearby Simpert Kraemer Gymnasium, the secondary school they shared, sounds similar to the one we have come to know as our national-team boss. 'He was always straight - there was no left, no right, it was his way! ' he says.

A yearbook from the class of 1992 captures Tuchel the teenager, describing his 'playful arrogance', hairband and 1960s flares, a taste for older women and habit of wearing sunglasses indoors. It concludes with admiration: 'But enough of the bad things! All in all, Thomas was a conscientious student, who the pitiful rest of K13 could not surpass in terms of punctuality and accuracy, nor in terms of homework, enthusiasm and friendliness.

' Settling my bill - sadly there is no room for the Kasespatzle that Tuchel enjoys when he is here, a traditional dish of pasta and cheese - I tell Georg that I hope to say hello to Mr and Mrs Tuchel before the night is out. 'Good luck,' he says, and he won't be the last to offer such cautious encouragement. Within half an hour, confronted with the warning of cats and guns, I postpone my plan until sunrise.

Later, in Klaus, a bar tucked beneath a house on the road out of town, there is a group of students watching football on TV. They know Tuchel and are engaged, if baffled, by my presenc





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