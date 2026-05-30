The Birds Limited Series Starring Sarah Snook Moves Forward

A limited series adaptation of Alfred Hitchcock's The Birds is in development, with Succession's Sarah Snook starring as a traveling magistrate who returns to her Alaskan hometown to solve a murder amid bird attacks. Tom Spezialy writes the present-day reimagining.

63 years after Alfred Hitchcock 's classic film The Birds terrified audiences, a new limited series adaptation is officially in development, with Succession star Sarah Snook attached to lead.

The project, announced by Deadline, hails from Universal International Studios and Heyday Television, with Tom Spezialy of The Leftovers and Watchmen fame writing the script. The series is described as a visceral, present-day reimagining of Hitchcock's classic set in Spezialy's home state of Alaska, centering on a murder mystery and new characters. Snook will play Myra Massey, a traveling magistrate who returns to her isolated hometown for what she expects to be a routine presumptive death hearing.

Instead, she discovers her childhood friend has been shot to death, forcing her to solve the mystery while grappling with a series of bird attacks plaguing the town. The series aims to give Myra agency, contrasting with Tippi Hedren's damsel-in-distress role in the original film. This marks the first successful attempt to re-adapt The Birds following Hitchcock's 1963 movie, after a 2007 film remake directed by Martin Campbell and a 2017 BBC miniseries both stalled.

The original film, which Hitchcock called the most terrifying motion picture he ever made, earned Hedren a Golden Globe and was nominated for an Academy Award for Best Special Effects. In 2016, it was selected for the National Film Registry.

However, the film's legacy is complicated by Hedren's later claims of sexual harassment by Hitchcock during production. Snook's involvement comes after her acclaimed role in Peacock's All Her Fault, which earned two Golden Globe nominations. She also performed on Broadway in The Picture of Dorian Gray in 2025. The limited series is currently being taken out to buyers, with no network attached yet.

The project is a collaboration between Universal International Studios and Heyday Television, and promises to expand on the original premise with a contemporary setting and a strong lead character. Fans of Hitchcock and newcomers alike can look forward to a fresh take that honors the source material while charting its own path. With Snook's proven talent and Spezialy's pedigree, this adaptation has the potential to become a standout in the horror-thriller genre.

Stay tuned for updates as the series moves forward. The announcement has generated significant buzz, especially among fans of Hitchcock's work and those eager to see Snook in a leading television role. The series will likely explore themes of isolation, community, and primal fear, set against the stunning but unforgiving Alaskan landscape. As the project progresses, more details about casting, directors, and release plans are expected.

This reimagining of The Birds is a testament to the enduring power of du Maurier's story and Hitchcock's vision, recontextualized for modern audiences





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