The Binding of Isaac: Repentance+ is now available on consoles, offering the most complete version of the game with four-player online co-op, local couch multiplayer, and cross-saved progress. The update includes over 700 items, 34 characters, and 330+ enemies, with full crossplay support planned for PC and console players.

The Binding of Isaac: Repentance+ is now available on consoles, bringing the most complete modern version of the game. Repentance+ adds four-player online co-op on consoles, with local multiplayer also supported for couch play.

The Binding of Isaac: Repentance+ includes 700+ items, 34 playable characters, 330+ enemies, and 120+ bosses. Cross-saves and crossplay are planned in post-launch updates, including support for importing Steam save data.for consoles, adding an extra"plus" of brutal content.

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Serving as the latest, and possibly final, chapter in the 15-year run of the franchise by creatortakes the entire history of the franchise and tosses it into a locked chest as they give modern console players the most complete version of the game possible, with four-player online play and crossplay for the first time. We have more details below, as the DLC is now available for purchase.

Since The Binding of Isaac: Rebirth launched in 2014, its mix of dungeon crawling, twin-stick shooter action and randomized replayability has made the Isaac series a landmark gaming experience for millions of players. Repentance+ includes hundreds of additions and improvements that have been implemented into the game since the original Repentance DLC expansion launched in 2021. Over 700 different items to collect, 34 unique playable characters, more than 330 individual enemy types, 120+ terrifying, deadly bosses and mini-bosses.

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Play online with friends , start or join a match with strangers, or jump into a Quick Match with online players chosen at random. Repentance+ also has four-player local support for nights when friends join you on the couch. Players will be able to import their TBOI Steam save data. This is a huge benefit for Isaac PC players who want to play on console.

The Repentance+ player base will be able to play together regardless of platform, including on PC, where the game saw over 150,000 current daily players in 2026. This new feature helps players with the hundreds of items in the game, making it easier to maximize each run. No more having to keep the Isaac wiki open on a tab on your phone to remember what an item does! Gavin is the current Games Editor for Bleeding Cool.

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