The Biggest Takeaways From The 79th Annual Tony Awards

The 79th annual Tony Awards included its fair share of highlights, surprises and great hosting moments by P!nk.

Did Tony voters get it right? Were there any surprises or snubs? And who had the best speech? Find Deadline’s full recap, including highlights, lowlights, snubs, surprises and more takeaways from the 2026 Tony Awards below:Tony Awards Winners: ‘Schmigadoon!

’ Takes Best Musical, ‘Liberation’ Best Play; John Lithgow, Lesley Manville, ‘Ragtime’ Duo Top Acting Honors – Full ListP!nk might have been an usual choice for a Tony Awards host since she’s never been on Broadway, but– a clever, specially-written rendition of “Lady Marmalade” with special guests Megan Thee Stallion and just about everyone else who has been on Broadway this season – she won over. She was charming, funny, knew when to stay out of the way and has the vocal and dance chops – as she proved with her “All That Jazz” number in theBest Acceptance Speech By An Actor: Ali Louis Bourzguistar wove together the musical’s vampire theme with real-life current events without a hitch.

Among the best lines: Like vampires with their false “sense of superiority,” billionaires “will never find happiness from their money. The colonizers will never find fulfillment from the lands they steal. The fascists will never find meaning from their conformity, not in this lifetime or eternity. ” Bourzgui, a first-generation Moroccan-American, then dedicated his award “to the beautiful tapestry of immigrant families who make this country really special.

May you one day not have to audition for the empathy that should be freely given by this country that benefits from your beauty; to the queer and trans communities who have always existed no matter what people in power try to take away from them; to the people of Palestine, who deserve to live a free life, a full life without occupation; for Arab theater makers and artists, may we continue to tell our stories and show our faces so our humanity becomes undeniable, and our families can no longer be written off as merely collateral damage…If there’s one thing we can learn from vampires, it’s that life is short, but that it’s gift.

Find beauty in the ephemeral, and gratitude in what is not promised, and always invest in the people that want to see you blossom in your truest self, and hold that space for them in return. ”Image Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions, paid tribute to her co-nominees Rose Byrne, Carrie Coon, Susannah Flood and Kelli O’Hara, saying, “Would somebody like to write a play for five women? We’re quite bankable, you know.

”In the pre-show presentation on Pluto TV, Qween Jean, winner of the Best Costume/Musical award for the dazzling outfits ofwas herself. The first trans person to win a Tony, the Qween was resplendent in a lavender, ruffled gown and issued the first clarion call of the night with a belted “Happy Pride!

”Image Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions Any time Marla Mindelle was onstage as Celine Dion was a highlight, none more so than when she was attempting to upstage P!nk in announcing a commercial break. No major snubs tonight, or small ones for that matter , but wouldn’t it have been nice forto get handed something? But even empty-handed, the show’s musical number – with stars Christiani Pitts and Sam Tutty performing the show’s “New York” and “American Express” – was delightful, and should by all rights translate into at least another few weeks for the Broadway run. Image Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productionthis season but cut short her already limited engagement, said tonight, “I did learn a lot from my time on Broadway.

‘Break a leg’ is ‘You got this,’ and the weekend is really just Monday. That was tough. ”, we said Alden Ehrenreich should and would win in the Featured Actor/Play category for his sharp performance inyet the announcement tonight still smacked of surprise.

In his Broadway debut, Ehrenreich was up against such stage stalwarts as Danny Burstein, Brandon J. Dirden and Richard Thomas, as well as category front-runner Christopher Abbott, and any one of them would have been worthy of victory. But Ehrenreich, best known for his movie roles, was an undeniable force this Broadway season. Image Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productionsbrisk and efficient .

Bernanti’s best line: “Nobody gets into theater to become rich and famous. They become rich and famous to get into theater. ” And Burgess had fun pointing outThat’s why I’m not coming to see you. ” Burgess, of course, previously played the comedy’s title role that Rudolph now inhabits.

The taped introductions for each of the Best Play nominees were well done, but still no substitute for the real thing. Wouldn’t it be great to see a quick scene from each of the plays, like winnerThe Musical NumbersEach of the nominees for Best Musical and Best Musical Revival got their moment to shine with a big production number. The best – meaning, in part, the ones that might sell some tickets – highlighted what each nominees does best.

, with a performance of the title number, not only put the remarkable Joshua Henry in the spotlight, but showed the facility with which director Lear DeBessonet moves that large ensemble around the stage in intriguing ways, as the groups of early 1900s characters – the upper-crust white family, the proudly striving Black community and the struggling Jewish immigrants – at times were separated from one another and at other times mingled into that fabled melting pot.

Titaníque showed off her comic flair in her delightful portrayal of a highly fictionalized Celine Dion.proved that two performers can fill a stage with charisma and musicality as surely as a bignicely conveyed the sheer fun of that production .number gave Shoshana Bean and Ali Louis Bourzgui ample room to show exactly why they took the featured performances awards tonight, even if the logistics of Radio City Music Hall precluded a recreation the show’s gorgeous vampire-flying scenes.cast seemed a bit underwhelming, which might say more about the show than performers Josh Gad and Andrew Rannells.

Thetribute was livelier, with Alex Newell belting it out as Mama Morton and P!nk herself doing a terrific “All That Jazz. ” Perhaps best of all was the tributes, though, was the simplest: Rachel Zegler doing a powerhouse solo rendition of “What I Did For Love” to honor the 50th anniversary ofThe controversial producer’s once-upon-a-time Broadway banishment proved to be temporary thing.

His production oftook home the Best Revival of a Play prize and won Laurie Metcalf a much-deserved Best Featured Actress/Play trophy. And speaking of Metcalf, her acceptance speech included a very nice touch in shouting out her longtime Steppenwolf cohorts, a seeming peace offering after she considered leaving the troupe for good unless the company sold the rights to





DEADLINE / 🏆 109. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

79th Annual Tony Awards: Pink Hosts, Multiple Performances, and Strong CompetitionThe 79th annual Tony Awards will be broadcast live on CBS and streaming for Paramount+ subscribers in the U.S. on Sunday from 8-11 p.m. Eastern/5-8 p.m. Pacific, with Pink as the host. The show promises a big, honking opening number, performances from the best new musical and best musical revival nominees, and a special tribute to A Chorus Line. The competition is strong, with four very different shows vying for best new musical and two top best play nominees.

Read more »

Pink to Host 79th Tony AwardsPink will host the 79th Tony Awards, which will air live on CBS and stream on Paramount+, on June 7, 2026.

Read more »

Pink to Host 79th Tony Awards Amid Record‑Breaking Nominations and Star‑Studded PerformancesPop icon Pink will host the 2026 Tony Awards, featuring performances from the season's top musical and play nominees, while 96‑year‑old Bill Rauch becomes the oldest ever Tony nominee.

Read more »

How to Watch the '79th Annual Tony Awards' Online for FreeHere's where you can watch the 79th Annual Tony Awards online for free, including ways to stream CBS at no charge. Where can I watch the Tonys online?

Read more »