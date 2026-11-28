The offense carried the weight in the Bears Thanksgiving win over their division rivals, but one defensive play was crucial to their ability to come out on top.

Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs runs for yards after escaping the Chicago Bears defense before being tackled during the first half of the NFL game at Ford Field in Detroit on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 26, 2026.

| USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect The Chicago Bears got their revenge on the Detroit Lions on Thanksgiving. They escaped with a last-second 39-35 win, one year after going winless in their two matchups against Ben Johnson's former team.at 9-2. Even with a gauntlet to close the season, they put themselves in a good position to book their ticket to the dance. Unsurprisingly , their offense deserves much more credit than their defense.

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It's tough to narrow down the team's most consequential offensive play, as a few huge plays contributed to the victory. It's much easier to pinpoint the most important defensive play, though. Even if it flew under the radar amid the two-sided offensive explosion. Nov 26, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs is tackled by Chicago Bears linebacker T.J.