The Biggest Changes The Boys Makes to Its Source Material

This article highlights the eight biggest changes The Boys makes to its source material, including important characters' roles in the final showdown, the absence of the Black Noir twist, and the fate of Butcher's murderous rampage.

The Boys has come to an end after five seasons, with its conclusion differing from the source material in several key ways. The Boys ' ending followed the original comic books in broad story strokes .

Homelander and Butcher had a big confrontation in the White House where Butcher tried to release the Supe Virus and end the notion of Supes. Hughie, one of The Boys' surviving members, stopped Butcher's plan. Although this overall story followed the comic books fairly closely, the nature of the show as an adaptation meant that aspects of the ending played out differently





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The Boys Source Material Broad Story Strokes Comic Books Conclusion Wiping Out All Supes

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