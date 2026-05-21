The Big Shakedown brings noir to a post‑quake Los Angeles

A Dark Horse miniseries imagines a shattered Los Angeles five years after a megquake, following detective Ester Blanco as she uncovers cults and conspiracies while searching for a missing child.

Residents of California have lived with the spectre of a catastrophic earthquake for generations, a disaster often referred to as the big one. In a new four‑issue miniseries Dark Horse Comics imagines a world where that disaster has already struck.

The story is set five years after a megquake reduced Los Angeles to a shattered landscape, killing or displacing the majority of its inhabitants. A small group of survivors remain amid the ruins, each clinging to what little hope they can muster. Among them is former private investigator Ester Blanco, a hard‑nosed detective who dreams of leaving the broken city for a fresh start.

When a frantic father hires her to locate his missing daughter, Blanco is thrust into the perilous underbelly of a city that is now home to secret cults, shadowy conspiracies and a desperate scramble for resources. The investigation forces her to navigate a labyrinth of broken streets, makeshift shelters and hostile factions, all while confronting the lingering trauma of a disaster that reshaped the entire region.

The series is written by Jordan Blum and Tim Seeley, with artwork provided by Scott Koblish and colour work by Hi‑Fi. Lettering is handled by Nate Piekos. Blum explained that the creators wanted to blend classic Los Angeles noir with a speculative future, using the aftermath of the greatest fear of Angelenos as a backdrop for a fresh take on the detective thriller genre. The narrative explores themes of loss, survival, and the moral compromises people make when society collapses.

Readers are invited to witness a city where a third of the population is missing, and where every clue uncovered reveals deeper layers of corruption and supernatural intrigue. The visual style mixes gritty, film‑noir shadows with stark futuristic elements, creating a unique aesthetic that mirrors the story’s hybrid genre of crime and science‑fiction. The first issue of The Big Shakedown is scheduled to arrive in comic shops on September 16, and pre‑orders are already available through major retailers.

Collider has secured an exclusive preview, highlighting the series’ blend of atmospheric storytelling and striking artwork. Fans of post‑apocalyptic narratives, classic detective tales, and graphic novels that push genre boundaries are likely to find the miniseries compelling. The release adds to Dark Horse’s growing catalogue of titles that combine speculative settings with grounded human drama, positioning The Big Shakedown as a notable entry in the upcoming fall season for comic enthusiasts





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